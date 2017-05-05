RESULTS: North Yorkshire County Council election 2017

The results of the 2017 North Yorkshire County Council elections are coming in.

All 15 divisions of the county in our district were contested.

RESULTS YET TO COME: Knaresborough

Ainsty

Elected: Andrew John Paraskos

Con gain

Boroughbridge

Elected; Robert Windass

Con hold

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge

Elected: Steven Haslam

Con gain

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge

Elected: Geoff Webber

Lib Dem gain

Harrogate Central

Elected: Richard Cooper

Con hold

Harrogate Central

Elected: John Mann

Con hold

Harrogate Harlow

Elected: Jim Clark

Con hold

Harrogate Oatlands

Elected: John Radcliffe Ennis

Con hold

Harrogate Saltergate

Elected; Donald Mackenzie

Con hold

Harrogate Starbeck

Elected: Philip Broadbank

Lib Dem hold

Masham and Fountains

Elected: Margaret Edna Atkinson

Con hold

Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton

Elected: Michael Harrison

Con hold

Pannal and Lower Wharfedale

Elected: Cliff Trotter

Con hold

Pateley Bridge

Elected; Stanley Lumley

Con hold

Ripon North

Elected: Michael Geoffrey Chambers

Con hold

Ripon South

Elected: Stuart Martin

Con gain