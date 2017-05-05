RESULTS: North Yorkshire County Council election 2017

The results of the 2017 North Yorkshire County Council elections are coming in.
All 15 divisions of the county in our district were contested.
RESULTS YET TO COME: Knaresborough
Ainsty
Elected: Andrew John Paraskos
Con gain
Boroughbridge
Elected; Robert Windass
Con hold
Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge
Elected: Steven Haslam
Con gain
Harrogate Central
Elected: Richard Cooper
Con hold
Harrogate Harlow
Elected: Jim Clark
Con hold
Harrogate Oatlands
Elected: John Radcliffe Ennis
Con hold
Harrogate Saltergate
Elected; Donald Mackenzie
Con hold
Harrogate Starbeck
Elected: Philip Broadbank
Lib Dem hold
Masham and Fountains
Elected: Margaret Edna Atkinson
Con hold
Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton
Elected: Michael Harrison
Con hold
Pannal and Lower Wharfedale
Elected: Cliff Trotter
Con hold
Pateley Bridge
Elected; Stanley Lumley
Con hold
Ripon North
Elected: Michael Geoffrey Chambers
Con hold
Ripon South
Elected: Stuart Martin
Con gain