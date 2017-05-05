Search

RESULTS: North Yorkshire County Council election 2017

The count took place at the Harrogate Convention Centre

The count took place at the Harrogate Convention Centre

0
Have your say

The results of the 2017 North Yorkshire County Council elections are coming in.

All 15 divisions of the county in our district were contested.

RESULTS YET TO COME: Knaresborough

Ainsty
Elected: Andrew John Paraskos
Con gain

Boroughbridge
Elected; Robert Windass
Con hold

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge
Elected: Steven Haslam
Con gain

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge
Elected: Geoff Webber
Lib Dem gain

Harrogate Central
Elected: Richard Cooper
Con hold

Harrogate Central
Elected: John Mann
Con hold

Harrogate Harlow
Elected: Jim Clark
Con hold

Harrogate Oatlands
Elected: John Radcliffe Ennis
Con hold

Harrogate Saltergate
Elected; Donald Mackenzie
Con hold

Harrogate Starbeck
Elected: Philip Broadbank
Lib Dem hold

Masham and Fountains
Elected: Margaret Edna Atkinson
Con hold

Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton
Elected: Michael Harrison
Con hold

Pannal and Lower Wharfedale
Elected: Cliff Trotter
Con hold

Pateley Bridge
Elected; Stanley Lumley
Con hold

Ripon North
Elected: Michael Geoffrey Chambers
Con hold

Ripon South
Elected: Stuart Martin
Con gain