New party role for town MP

Wetherby’s MP Alec Shelbrooke has been appointed Vice-Chairman (International) of the Conservative Party.

The role involves building relationships with international sister parties on the centre-right and working with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy to enhance democratic institutions and political party structures in the developing world.

Alec Shelbrooke said: ”I’m delighted to be taking up this new role as Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party.

“As UK Representative to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly since 2015 I’ve seen how important it is for us as a governing party to build closer ties with allied parties across the world.”

He added: “In government the Conservative Party has a strong record of making Britain an outward looking nation with a strong focus on our trade and inter-military alliances.

“As we leave the European Union our global relationships will be even more important and I look forward to building those relations with our international sister parties, especially in the developing world.”

Last month Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones became Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Scarcroft resident Rob Semple OBE is currently serving as Chairman of the Conservative Party Board.