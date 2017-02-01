Major conference at Harrogate International Centre sparks car park closures

Many of Harrogate's major car parks will be closed on Tuesday, February 7, in order to facilitate a major conference at the International Centre.

Both Victoria and Jubilee car parks, as well as Dragon Road car park, will be closed to provide additional parking for delegates visiting Harrogate.

Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) confirmed that, in order to facilitate the event and welcome the large number of visitors, the car parks will be closed to the public.

Coun Rebecca Burnett, HBC's cabinet member for Planning and Sustainable Transport, said the council were unable to reveal the nature of the event due to client confidentiality.

She said: "We are immensely pleased that major corporate clients have the confidence in Harrogate, as a town and an event venue, to bring thousands of people to the district.

“Business visitors to Harrogate International Centre put an estimated £60million into the economy each year through spending in local restaurants, hotels and shops so it’s good to know we have all the Infrastructure readily in place to welcome them.

“We understand that the closure of Victoria and Jubilee Car Parks may cause some inconvenience to our usual customers, however the town has a wide range of on street and off street parking opportunities which can be used whilst the two car parks are closed.”

Dragon Road car park will be closed between Saturday, February 4 and Thursday, February 9 for the event but all other car parks in the town will remain open.

HBC confirmed that parking for disabled users will still be available at Victoria and Jubilee car parks on Tuesday, February 7.

Season card holders who are affected by the closure of the car parks have been provided with details of alternative parking arrangements.

In December last year, Harrogate International Centre received a £1.2m boost from HBC in order to complete a number of refurbishment projects.

The works were part of a longer term Sales and Marketing strategy to deliver an "incremental growth in income" after the HIC failed to post a profit last year.