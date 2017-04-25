Local Elections 2017: Full results from North Yorkshire

Voters in North Yorkshire have gone to the polls to choose their county councillors. North Yorkshire has county and district councils. The county council's responsibilities including transport, protecting children and looking after older people.
The candidates are listed below with the successful ones chosen for office in bold:
Ainsty
Guy Allanson (Labour)
Elizabeth Collins (Green)
Simon Oldroyd (LibDem)
Andy Paraskos (Conservative)
Airedale
Andrew Brown (Green)
Bill Mercer (Labour)
Patrick Mulligan (Conservative)
Bedale
Michael Chaloner (Green)
Anne Mannix (Labour)
John Weighell (Conservative)
Boroughbridge
Alistair Gavins (LibDem)
Monica Uden (Labour)
Robert Windass (Conservative)
Castle
janet Jefferson (Ind)
Tom Seston (Conservative)
Tim Thorne (UKIP)
Mark Vesey (Green)
Mat Watkinson (Labour)
Catterick Bridge
Angie Dale
Dave Dalton (Green)
Carl Les (Conservative)
Gill Page (Labour)
Jane Parlour (LibDem)
Cawood and Saxton
Andrew Lee (Conservative)
Andrew Lowe (Labour)
James Ronicle (LibDem)
Central Richmondshire
Ian Davidson (Labour)
Helen Grant (Ind)
Lawrence Grose (Conservative)
Rupery Hildyard (Green)
Dave Robertson (UKIP)
Paul Smith (Ind)
Benedict Windle (LibDem)
Easingwold
Richard Larder
Peter Sowray (Conservative)
Eastfield and Osgodby
Tony Johnson (Green)
Tony Randerson (Labour)
Tracey White (Conservative)
Escrick
David Haley (Labour)
James Mills (LibDem)
Richard Musgrave (Conservative)
Esk Valley
Sara Fenander (Green)
Keith Jeffery (Labour)
Clive Pearson (Conservative)
John Thistle (UKIP)
Falsgrave and Stepney
Liz Colling (Labour)
Sally Longden (UKIP)
David Malone (Green)
Jane Mortimer (Conservative)
Filey
Sam Cross (UKIP)
David King (Green)
Helen Swiers (Conservative)
Great Ayton
Alison Jarvis (Labour)
Nicholas Land (LibDem)
Heather Moorhouse (Conservative)
Jim Peters (Green)
Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge (two seats)
Bob Frendt (UKIP)
Andrew Goss (Ind)
Paul Haslam (Conservative)
David Humphries (Labour)
Nicholas Knott (Labour)
Mark McDermid (LibDem)
Graham Swift (Conservative)
Geoff Webber (LibDem)
Harrogate Central (two seats)
Kevin Bolt (Labour)
Simon Bush (LibDem)
Richard Cooper (Conservative)
Margaret-Ann De Courcey-Bayley (LibDem)
John Mann (Conservative)
Hugh Whiteside (UKIP)
Paul Whitmore (Labour)
Harrogate Harlow
Liz Charnley (Labour)
Jim Clark (Conservative)
Kathy Foley (Green)
Harrogate Oatlands
John Ennis (Conservative)
Patricia Foxall (Labour)
Boadecea Macleod (Green)
Pat Marsh (LibDem)
Harrogate Saltergate
Catherine Carter (Labour)
Shaun Lowry (Green)
Don Mackenzie (Conservative)
David Thompson (UKIP)
Matthew Webber (LibDem)
Harrogate Starbeck
Philip Broadbank (LibDem)
Philip Dixon (Conservative)
Geoff Foxal (Labour)
Chris Royston (UKIP)
Greig Sharman (Green)
Hertford and Cayton
Rosie Adams (Labour)
John Casey (UKIP)
Judy Deans (Green)
Sean Rowell (Labour)
Roberta Swiers (Conservative)
Hovingham and Sheriff Hutton
Helen Broxup-Yellen, (Labour)
Caroline Goodrick (Conservative)
Chris Pickles (LibDem)
Mike Potter (Liberal)
Kirkbymoorside
Joy Andrews (Liberal)
Val Arnold (Conservative)
Martin Brampton (Green)
Vic Hoyland (Labour)
Steve Mason (LibDem)
Knaresborough (two seats)
Paul Burns (Labour)
David Goode (LibDem)
Tim Hunter (UKIP)
Diane Maguire (Labour)
Zoe Metcalfe (Conservative)
James Monaghan (LibDem)
Shan Oakes (Green)
Bill Rigby (Green)
Nicola Wilson (Conservative)
Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton
Matt Forth (Labour)
Michael Harrison (Conservative)
Paul Trewhitt (Green)
Malton
Lindsay Burr
Michael Cleary (Conservative)
Masham and Fountains
Margaret Atkinson (Conservative)
Angela Hosie (LibDem)
Emma Quigley (UKIP)
Alan Woodhead (Labour)
Mid-Selby
Ruth Mills (LibDem)
Chris Pearson (Conservative)
Arthur Taylor (Labour)
Mid-Craven
John Pope (Labour)
Gill Quinn (Conservative)
Middle Dales
Owain Gardner (Labour)
Lisle Ryder (Green)
Karin Sedgwick (Conservative)
Philip Wicks (LibDem)
Newby
Graham Backhouse (Conservative)
Bill Black (Yorkshire)
Helen Kindness (Green)
Paul Provins (Labour)
Graham Snelson (UKIP)
North Craven
David Ireton (Conservative)
Sarah Wiltshire (Green)
North Hambleton
Roger Hole (LibDem)
David Hugil (Conservative)
Charmian Walter (Labour)
John Yorke (Green)
Northallerton
Caroline Dickinson (Conservative)
Margaret Lowndes (Green)
Claire Palmer (UKIP)
Hugo Radice (Labour)
Northstead
Robert Adams (Green)
John Atkinson (LibDem)
Eric Broadbent (Labour)
Christopher Fisher (Conservative)
Norman Murphy (UKIP)
Norton
Keane Duncan (Conservative)
Elizabeth Shields (LibDem)
Tim Thornton (Liberal)
Osgoldcross
Eric Beechey (Labour)
Shawn Imeson (Lib Dem)
John McCartney (Ind)
Dave Peart (Conservative)
Pannal and Lower Wharfedale
Gillian Charters (Green)
Helen Evison (Labour)
Cliff Trotter (Conservative)
Pateley Bridge
Harvey Alexander (UKIP)
David Brackley (Labour)
Helen Flynn (LibDem)
Stanley Lumley (Conservative)
Pickering
Alan Avery (Labour)
John Clark (Liberal)
Greg White (Conservative)
Ribblesdale
Michael Rose (Labour)
Richard Welch (Conservative)
Richmond
Ann Brewer (Labour)
Louise Dickens (Conservative)
Anna Jackson (Green)
Philip Knowles (LibDem)
Stuart Parsons (Ind)
Richmondshire North
Andrew Atkins (LibDem)
Leslie Rowe (Green)
Ken Smith (Labour)
Angus Thompson (Conservative)
Ripon North
Elizabeth Barclay (Green)
Mike Chambers (Conservative)
Malcolm Gatford (UKIP)
Sid Hawke (Ind)
Kieran Young (Labour)
Ripon South
Jeremy Banyard (UKIP)
Peter Flynn (LibDem)
Peter Horton (Ind)
Lorna Jasper (Lab)
Stuart Martin (Conservative)
Romanby and Broomfield
David Blades (Conservative)
Brian Hazeldine (Labour)
Chris Pearson (Yorkshire)
Stephen Place (UKIP)
Patricia Tricker (Green)
Scalby and the Coast
Derek Bastiman (Conservative)
Gerald Dennett (Labour)
Paul McCann (UKIP)
David Taylor (LibDem0
Seamer and Derwent Valley
Colin Barnes (Labour)
Mark Harland (UKIP)
David Jeffels (Conservative)
Robert Lockwood (LibDem)
Selby Barlby (two seats)
Karl Arthur (Conservative)
Steph Duckett (Labour)
Colin Heath (Conservative)
Steve Shaw-Wright (Labour)
Paul Welbourn (LibDem)
Selby Brayton
Cliff Lunn (Conservative)
Dean Welbourn (LibDem)
Paul Welch (Labour)
Sherburn in Elmet
Mel Hobson (Conservative)
Steve Howley (Labour)
Hugh Kelly (LibDem)
Skipton East
Christopher Harbron (Conservative)
Robert Heseltine (Ind)
David Noland (Green)
Chris Rose (Labour)
Skipton West
Eric Jaquin (LibDem)
Jonathan Kerr (Conservative)
Peter Madeley (Labour)
Claire Nash (Green)
Andy Solloway (Ind)
South Craven
Philip Barrett (Ind)
Richard Foster (Conservative)
Vin Keirle (Labour)
South Selby
Mike Jordan (Conservative)
Dave Leake (Labour)
Barbara Smith (LibDem)
Sowerby
Bob Baker (Conservative)
Christopher Gammie (LibDem)
Stillington
Caroline Patmore (Conservative)
Stokesley
Bryn Griffiths (LibDem)
Richard Hudson (Conservative)
Kathryn Maccoll (Labour)
Swale
John Blevins (Labour)
Annabel Wilkinson (Conservative)
Fiona Yorke (Green)
Tadcaster
Steve Cobb (Labour)
Daniel Khan (LibDem)
Don Mackay (Ind)
Chris Metcalfe (Conservative)
Thirsk
Gareth Dadd (Conservative)
Thornton Dale and the Wolds
Sandra Bell (Green)
Mick Johnston (Labour)
Janet Sanderson (Conservative)
Upper Dales
John Blackie (Ind)
Robbie Kelly (Green)
Yvonne Peacock (Conservative)
Brian Pocknee (Labour)
Weaponness and Ramshill
Stuart Abbott (UKIP)
Charlotte Bonner (Green)
Steve Siddons (Labour)
Callam Walsh (Conservative)
Whitby/Mayfield cum Mulgrave
David Chance (Conservative)
Hugo Fearnley (Labour)
Whitby/Streonshalh
Deirdre Abbott (UKIP)
Rob Barnett (Labour)
Jonathan Harston (LibDem)
Joe Plant (Conservative)
Woodlands
David Billing (Labour)
Bill Chatt (Ind)
Andrew Jenkinson (Conservative)
Phil McDonald (UKIP)
Chris Phillips (Green)