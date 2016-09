Harrogate has confirmed its bid to host one of the most prestigious world cycling championships in 2019.

The council confirmed this morning, September 13, that it had submitted a bid to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2019.

In August, Welcome to Yorkshire announced it would be bidding to host the event and said the government would underwrite the cost of the venture.

The outcome of the bid will be revealed following the UCI’s annual congress in Doha in October.

More to follow.