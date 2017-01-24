Breaking: Harrogate Borough Council sells town centre offices for £1m

Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) has sold its Victoria Park House offices on Victoria Avenue for £1m.

Hornbeam Park Developments have bought the premises and are proposing to redevelop the site into new Grade A office accommodation.

The sale is part of a number of disposal which, together, will help facilitate the council's move to its new purpose built Civic Centre at Knapping Mount.

Coun Graham Swift, HBC's cabinet member for Tourism, Economic Development and Enterprise said he was delighted with the sale.

He said: "Hornbeam Park Developments proposals will ensure that the location will continue to be used to support local businesses and local jobs.

“We have managed to achieve a good deal for the district’s residents and the transaction reflects the strength of the local economy.

“The creation of our new civic centre is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by the council.

"With our new civic headquarters due to be completed during spring 2017, the council is well on the way to delivering this major project to plan and on budget, and is well placed to deliver its planned cost savings.”