Police call for communities to stay safe this Halloween and Bonfire Night

Police in North Yorkshire are urging people enjoying Halloween and Bonfire Night to stay safe.

Police officers, Police Community Support Officers and Special Constables will be carrying out patrols in local communities to ensure that everyone feels safe, and to deal with any issues that do occur.

Police are reminding people to only trick or treat in their own neighbourhood unless they’re with an adult and avoid going out alone. They’re also asking people to stay in well- lit areas where there are plenty of houses, avoid cutting through back alleys, ginnels or fields, and make sure an adult knows the area you plan to visit and what time you’ll be back.

Shop owners are also being asked to make sure that they don’t sell items such as eggs and flour to young people who may be using them to commit anti-social behaviour.

Neighbourhood Policing Commander, Adam Thomson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Although this time of year is fun and exciting for many, there are those in our communities for whom it can cause concern and anxiety and increase the fear of crime in local communities.

“At this time of year we work closely with the Fire and Rescue Service, and I urge people not to take risks with fireworks. Anyone caught supplying fireworks to under 18s or lighting them in the street can expect to be dealt with robustly.”