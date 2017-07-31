Police appeal over potential public order offence in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a potential public order offence in Ripon.

It happened on Lark Hill Lane near the junction with Clotherholme Road at 10.45am on Saturday and involved a woman being abusive and aggressive towards another woman.

A force spokesperson said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for a witness who was believed to be driving a small blue hatchback car, who saw the incident, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for George Frost. People can also email george.frost@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170134355.