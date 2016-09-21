Planning for future life in retirement

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club is to hold a retirement seminar on October 20 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The event, from 7.30pm, will focus on all aspects of life after work.

“The idea of retirement has both worried and inspired people through the ages,” said Rotary Club spokesman Howard Rayner.

“Whatever your views, it is certainly a major rite of passage. To get the best out of it you need to think about it and plan for it.

“But many of us shy away from this and procrastinate until, suddenly, we’re there, we’re retired, and don’t know what to do.”

He explained: “The aim of the event is to help those who have had demanding careers to make a successful adjustment to retirement, enabling them to have a happy and fulfilling third stage of their lives.”

There will be no charge for attendance or for the sandwiches and other refreshments on offer as the event has been sponsored by Bartletts Life & Pensions, Raworth Solicitors, Nuffield Health and the Crown Hotel.

There will be expert speakers who will give specialist advice on key aspects of retirement including advice on how to stay fit and healthy, how best to plan for financial security and how to ensure that personal affairs are properly in order.

Howard added: “There will also be a chance to learn more about the Rotary movement, about what it does to help others, and how members become friends and find outlets for their talents and enthusiasms, thus helping them to find both pleasure and purpose in retirement.”

Anyone interested, is invited to attend the seminar and find out more.