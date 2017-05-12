Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending May 5

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending May 5.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey side extension to property at 11 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Peachey.

Demolition of link corridor and erection of replacement two storey extension. Erection of first floor extension and second floor plant room. Alterations to ambulance bay and erection of replacement canopy at Harrogate District Hospital, Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate for J Clarkson.

Application for non-material amendment to allow modifications to fenestration of planning permission 16/05522/FUL - Erection of two storey, first floor and dormer extensions, replacement roof and canopy, installation of juliet balcony with balustrade and alteration to fenestration at The Coach House, 59A Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Stothard.

Application for approval of details required under condition four (land contamination) of planning permission 16/04607/FUL - Conversion of former workshop to form two dwellings to include installation of roof lights and solar panels, alterations to fenestration and erection of single storey extension to form bike and bin store with flat roof (site area 0.0056ha) at 35 Chatsworth Place, Harrogate for A Kempston Parkes.

Listed building application for removal of internal walls, blocking up of doorway and insulation and plastering of basement at 10 York Place, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Mullen.

Installation of replacement extract and ventilation system at 8 Montpellier Street, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lockwood.

Listed building application for conversion of existing church hall and community facility to accomodate new replacement church/community space including enlarged flexible multi-use hall with new kitchen, WC facilities and associated car parking spaces. The upper parts are to be converted into two duplex apartments and the building extended with the demolition of the former derelict church keeper’s extension to accomodate four new apartments and replacement car parking at West Park United Reform Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate for Rev John Campbell.

Erection of two storey extension and widening of driveway at 2 Hollins Road, Harrogate for M D’Arcy Evans.

Installation of replacement windows from wooden sash to UPVC, re-roofing, removal of existing velux window and installation of triple velux roof terrace at Flat 3 Southlands, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for T Boston.

Conversion of roof to form additional bedroom and erection of dormer extensions at 11 Leadhall Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Jones.

Installation of block paving, gate and posts to front of property at 70 Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate for A Tucker.

Formation of new driveway access, demolition of existing extensions and erection of two storey and single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration and felling of two holly trees within Harrogate conservation area at 46 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Parker.

Reserved matters application with layout, appearance, scale, landscaping and access for erection of 220 dwellings including public open space in respect of development approved under outline application 14/00854/OUTMAJ dated 23.6.14 at land comprising field at 428022 456969 Skipton Road, Killinghall for Persona.

Variation of condition five of permission 15/04786/COUMAJ to allow ground preparation works for the sports pitches utilising heavy machinery to commence in August at land comprising OS field 4722 Main Street, Ripley for B Fowler.

Erection of detached dwelling with integral double garage and modifications to existing highway crossing at land adjacent to 12 Springfield Terrace, Burnt Yates for Mr and Mrs Routledge.

Outline application for the erection of three dwellings with access considered (site area 0.17 ha) at land off Law Lane, Burnt Yates for DH Land Strategy.

Approval of details required under condition six of planning permission 17/00246/FUL - ‘Change of use from redundant farm building into ancillary living accommodation’ in relation to site investigation of soil gas measurements at Tatefield Hall Shaw Lane to Tatefield Hall, Beckwithshaw for Francis Johnson & Partners.

Felling of 21 conifer within Harrogate Conservation Area at 37A Kent Road, Harrogate for J Eastwood.

Felling of a horse chestnut tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 14 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate for J Sewell.

Felling of a laburnum tree and a ginkgo tree, crown lift (to 5.2m), lateral reduction (by 2m) and crown thinning (by 15 per cent) of a sycamore tree, lateral reduction (by 2.8m), crown lift (to 3m and to 5.2m) crown thinning (by 15 per cent), deadwooding and crown cleaning of a lime tree, lateral reduction (by 1m), crown lift (to 5.2m) and crown thinning (by 15 per cent) of a purple leaf plum tree, lateral reduction (by 1m) and crown lift (to 5.2m) of a Hawthorn tree, crown lift (by 1m) lateral reduction (by 1m) and deadwooding of a cherry tree, crown lift (by 1m) of a laburnum tree, lateral reduction (to 5.2m) of a cherry tree, crown lift (to 3m and 5.2) crown thinning (by 15 per cent) and crown clean and deadwooding of a lime tree and felling of ash and hawthorn saplings within Harrogate Conservation Area at 59 York Place, Harrogate for J Clay.

Knaresborough

Variation of condition two (approved plans) of planning permission 16/04213/FUL - Demolition of existing structures and erection of light industrial units (use class - B1C) at Unit 1 Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough for Forward Retirement Trust.

Variation of condition two of planning permission 13/04504/FUL- Erection of dwelling (site area 00.14ha).(amended scheme)’ to allow roof overhang cut back, reduction of length to projecting louvred privacy screen extent of glass and timber balustrade adjusted to suit and align with the reduced projecting screen length at 43 Abbey Road, Knaresborough for Yorkdales2 Ltd.

Listed building consent for replacement roof and roof light to infill extension, reinstatement of first floor en-suite and landing and various internal alterations to include moving of door openings, removal of walls, alterations to fireplaces, replacement flooring and replacement of covers to basement well openings at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.

Notification for prior approval for change of use of agricultural buildings to two dwellings at Rainshaw Farm, Whixley for F Stourton.

Modification of S106 dated May 10, 1999 relating to planning permission 96/02487/OUT to allow the addition of a mortgagee exclusion clause at Persimmon Homes’ Hay A Park Residential Development, Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough for Devonshires Solicitors.