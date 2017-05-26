Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending May 19

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending May 19.

Harrogate

Alterations to existing rear extension to include erection of single storey extension and lean to roof to replace existing flat roof, alterations to fenestration and formation of external access steps at 65 Walworth Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Valavanattu.

Demolition of garage and erection of single storey extension at 18 Leyland Road, Harrogate for D Rigg.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of first-floor balcony to front elevation at 40 Harlow Manor Park, Harrogate for R Squire.

Application for approval of details required under conditions four (railing and gate details) and five (windown schedule and details) of planning permission 17/00163/FUL - Erection of replacement porch canopy and infill extension, external alterations including alterations to fenestration and felt roof at The Manor House, 10 Promenade Square, Harrogate for D Jarvis-Lee.

Application for approval of details required under conditions four (railing and gate details) and five (window schedule and details) of planning permission 17/00204/LB - Listed building consent for erection of replacement porch canopy, infill extension, external alterations including replacement windows, new entrance door and replacement boundary wall. Various internal alterations to include removal of partition walls, repositioned staircase and refurbishment of fireplaces at The Manor House, 10 Promenade Square, Harrogate for D Jarvis-Lee.

Erection of single and two storey extensions, alterations to fenestration and demolition of existing extensions at 3 Manor Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Somers.

Demolition of block of six garages and erection of block of four garages at 54 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for c/o agent.

Retrospective application for the conversion of chapel and Sunday school to form two dwellings with alterations to fenestration, installation of roof lights to Sunday school, erection of gate, installation of railings to stone wall, formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping and removal of two lime trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Grove Road Methodist Church, Grove Road, Harrogate for M Hinchliffe.

Retrospective listed building application for the conversion of chapel and Sunday school to form two dwellings with alterations to fenestration, installation of roof lights to Sunday school and various internal alterations including erection and removal of partition walls, new doors, new flooring, Juliet balcony, walling up of doorways and removal of pews at Grove Road Methodist Church, Grove Road, Harrogate for M Hinchliffe.

Listed building consent for removal and repositioning of internal walls and various internal repair works at Flat 2 Park House, 21 Park Parade, Harrogate for B Considine.

Erection of two storey extension, attached garage and alterations to fenestration at 12 Woodlands Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Shane and Ms Hayden.

Listed building application for interal works to include removal and erection of walls and partitions, removal and erection of tills and erection of flooring and ceiling, resiting of AC unit and various repair works at 7 Prospect Crescent, Harrogate for HSBC Corporate Real Estate.

Change of use from A1 (retail) to A3 (restaurant)/A4 (drinking establishment) at 49-51 Parliament Street, Harrogate for M&G RE.

Two storey attached new dwelling (revised scheme) at 4 Scargill Road, Harrogate for Y Banks.

Erection of single storey extension at 40 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate for P Hudson.

Erection of two single storey extensions at 19 Pannal Ash Grove, Harrogate for K Catton.

Erection of single storey extension at 12 Pannal Ash Crescent, Harrogate for A Goldstein.

Application for non-material amendment to allow south west alterations to include raised window heights to staff office, glazed link to squash courts, vents within curtain walling, higher brick plinth to entrance, south east alterations to include timber cladding to first floor section in place of render, roof vents, relocation of plant room doors, addition of ventilation ductwork, omission of metal finned lourves and rainwater goods added, north east elevation alterations to include omission of external louvres to first floor glass elevation, edge protection handrail in place of glass balustrading, omission of signage over entrance, change of material to rear entrance, reduction in door size, rear steps in place of ramp, omission of plant vent in place of ventilation ducts, indication of roof vents and north west alterations to include reduction in ground floor stone panel in place of timber panelling, omission of brickwork in place of timber panelling, vent over ground floor window and rainwater goods added to planning permission 15/04892/FUL-Demolition of ground floor areas, erection of single and first floor extensions with supporting structural columns and alterations to fenestration to include installation of roof lights, formation of new roof areas, installation of plant equipment with timber plant screens and provision of a new access ramp at Ashville College, Green Lane, Harrogate for Ashville College.

Application for non-material amendment to allow render finish of planning permission 16/05203/FUL - Erection of single storey extension and infill development to front elevation at 8 Ashgarth Court, Harrogate for J Birkhead.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.3 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.6 metres at 49 St Catherine’s Road, Harrogate for B Jaeger.

Knaresborough

Erection of replacement side elevation wall at 13 Park Row, Knaresborough for L Bailey.

Erection of two storey extension at 2 Farndale Road, Knaresborough for D Evans.

Installation of roof light at 103 High Street, Knaresborough for S Wrist.

Erection of first floor extension over garage to form additional living accommodation and alterations to fenestration at 16 Rievaulx Close, Knaresborough for A Timko.

Erection of first floor extension at 10 Rievaulx Close, Knaresborough for J Sutcliffe.

Repair of and alterations to outbuildings to include conversion of workshop to form home office, conversion of garage to form gym, removal of modern extensions and external staircase, erection of replacement shelter, installation of replacement roof to outbuilding, repair of roof and brickwork, and alterations to and installation of replacement fenestration at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.