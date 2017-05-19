Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending May 12

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending May 12.

Harrogate

Erection of a dwelling with parking and landscaping; Formation of new access to existing dwelling at 30 Hargrove Road, Harrogate for T and D Ward.

Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of single storey extensions at 48 Swarcliffe Road, Harrogate for A Farmer.

Erection of single storey extension with balcony supported by steel frame at Oakdale Farm Cottage, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate for C Monkhouse.

Demolition of attached garage and erection of two storey extension and porch at 3 Harlow Oval, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Woodley.

Installation of double doors to replace window and lowering of cil level of window on east elevation, and installation of obscure glazed window to west elevation at The Garden Flat 4 Stoneleigh Court, 34 Kent Road, Harrogate for L Nichols.

Erection of single storey extension and porch, conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation, replacement of render to elevations and roof tiles, alterations to fenestration, formation of hard standing, parking and extension to raised patio and demolition of existing extension at St Johns, 22A Duchy Road, Harrogate for Design Emporium Ltd.

Retrospective application for the installation of garden fence 2.4m in height at 1 Morel Grove, Harrogate for A Meehan.

Alterations to existing stone wall at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate for P Griffiths.

Demolition of extension and conservatory, erection of glass canopy, first floor, single storey and two storey extensions, external alterations and alterations to fenestration including roof light at Kenilworth Lodge, 3 Kent Avenue, Harrogate for A Scott.

Listed building consent for creation of internal opening, blocking up of doorway, removal of external steps, installation of stone mullions, alterations to basement windows, enlargement of garden light well and installation of ballistrade and gate at 12 Promenade Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Bracey.

Approval of details under condition 10 (security arrangements) of planning permission 15/05682/DVCON Deletion of conditions 5(i) and six and variation of condition two of planning permission 6.79.5215.D.FUL to allow development to be carried out without compliance with the now withdrawn Code for Sustainable Homes and to permit an increase in height of the four storey extension to 50mm below that of the existing building at 4-6 South Park Road, Harrogate for Linchpin Ltd.

Erection of two storey and single storey extension and alterations at 30 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Layfield.

Erection of a single storey extension at 63 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Turnbull.

Change of use for three flats to be changed from holiday lets (use class - C3) to dwellings (use class - C3) at 3 Alexandra Road, Harrogate for Mr Wheelhouse.

Deletion of condition six to allow opening of business on Sundays and bank holidays and variation of condition five to allow opening hours of 8am-11pm Monday-Saturday and 8am-10pm on Sundays and bank holidays of planning permission 15/01085/FUL- ‘Change of use from retail (use class A1) to cafe (use class A3) at Slingsby’s, 49 Tower Street, Harrogate for Slingsby’s.

Approval of details under condition three (details of crime prevention measures and storage of refuse) of planning permission 16/02276/COU - Change of use from commercial premises to house in multiple occupation (use class C4) at Clarke House, 18A Mount Parade, Harrogate for M Warren-Smith.

Erection of two storey extension at 1 Mallinson Way, Harrogate for S Nightingale.

Erection of single storey extension, front porch extension, alterations to fenestration, conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation with dormer extension and installation of roof lights at 9 Brinklow Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wolf.

Erection of two storey extension at 1 Park Edge, Harrogate for H Atkin.

Erection of a two storey extension at 7 Rosedale Close, Pannal for C Stables.

Listed building consent for the erection of a timberwork front porch with slate roof at 1 Springhill Cottages, Pot Bank to Springhall Farm, Beckwithshaw for Mr Slater.

Erection of detached annex, access steps and retaining wall, formation of additional parking and demolition of existing garage at 4 Meadow Close, Hampsthwaite for Mr and Mrs Sowden.

Erection of four dwellings (site area 0.12 ha) at land adjacent to Cruet Farm, Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite for Cruet Farm Investments.

Outline application for erection of up to 46 dwellings with access considered at land comprising field at grid reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes.

Listed building application for internal alterations to include removal of doors, formation of new openings to convert two existing bedrooms to one bedroom at Boars Head Hotel, Hollybank Lane, Ripley for Lady E Ingilby.

Erection of single storey extension (revised scheme) at Sleights Farm, Back Road, High Birstwith for L Wilcock.

Erection of agricultural building at Thornton Grove Farm, Bishop Thornton for R Kirby.

Knaresborough

Demolition of existing garage and extension and erection of single and two storey extension including dormer windows, rendering to property and alterations to fenestration at 31 Princess Avenue, Knaresborough for A Stokes.

Discharge of section 106 agreement relating to permission no 07/04760/FULMAJ to allow removal of restriction to sub-divide the existing store at LIDL, York Road, Knaresborough for Lidl UK.

Display of three replacement externally illuminated fascia signs and one replacement externally illuminated projecting sign to front, side and rear elevations at Mitre Hotel, 4 Station Road, Knaresborough for New Concept Signs Ltd.

Erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at 9 Fountains Way, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Graham.

Erection of rear conservatory. The proposed conservatory will extend 4.25 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.23 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.23 metres at 13 Chadwick Park, Knaresborough for Mr Fenton.

Listed building consent for the display of a non-illuminated fascia sign at 47 High Street, Knaresborough for c/o agent.

Erection of single storey wraparound extension with landscaping at 35 Appleby Avenue, Knaresborough for J Rhodes.

Felling of a beech (T1) within TPO 01/1959 at Mother Shiptons Cave, Long Walk, Knaresborough for F Martin.