Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending June 16

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending Friday, June 16.

Harrogate

Erection of a dwelling (revised scheme) at 23 St Andrews Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Kilvington.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend a distance of 4.8 metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3.5 metres to the ridge and a height of three metres to the eaves at 31 Wedderburn Road, Harrogate for C Hipps.

Erection of single and two storey extensions. replacement roof and retaining wall, alterations to fenestration, partial conversion of garage to form a utility, rendering of walls, formation of hardstanding and parking and raised lawn at 8 Dale Bank, Harrogate for R Whitfield.

Application for a non-material amendment to allow reduction in kitchen extension depth and alterations to fenenstration of planning permission 16/01888/FUL - Erection of single storey extension and alterations to driveway at 2 Duchy Road, Harrogate for D Rudolph.

Conversion of basement and internal alterations to form two flats with basement extension and lightwell to form entrance and formation of external access steps, railings and cycle store at 71 East Parade, Harrogate for J Smith.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 66 Chatsworth Place, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Knutson.

Approval of part detail required under condition three (external materials) of planning permission 17/00333/FUL - Erection of single storey link extension at Cemetery Lodge, Grove Road, Harrogate for R Stanford.

Erection of sun room with roof lights, installation of access steps and erection of replacement garage at 35 Delamere Crescent, Harrogate for Ms Simpson.

Erection of single storey extension at 24 Wayside Walk, Harrogate for D Bracey.

Approval of details under conditions seven (Surface water drainage), eight (BREEAM), 11 (prevention of mud on highway), 12 (highway survey), 13 (construction method statement) and 19(contamination) of planning permission16/05473/FULMAJ - Erection of five employment units (use class B1(b), B1(c), B2 and B8), substation and retaining wall and formation of refuse stores, external access steps, hardstanding, associated landscaping and service yard at former Harrogate College site, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate for Hornbeam Park Developments.

Retrospective permission for the levelling of the outside seating area by installation of decking at Mykonos Bar And Grill, 4 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate for A Dervishi.

Demolition of rear conservatory. Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.25 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.55 metres at 12 St Winifreds Avenue, Harrogate for B Naughton.

Outline application for residential development and associated infrastructure with access considered at land at Cow Dyke Farm, Skipton Road, Harrogate for Rowan Green Developments Ltd.

Crown thinning (by 10 per cent), lateral reduction to 11 branches (by 1.5 m) and crown clean of a horse chesnut tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 49A Kent Road, Harrogate for T Howie.

Felling of an apple tree and a cedar tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at Serendipity, 112 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Ms Gardiner.

Felling of two Cypress trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at 23 South Park Road, Harrogate for Mr Blanford.

Felling of two Cypress trees in Harrogate Conservation Area at 60 York Place, Harrogate for JC Trees Arborists.

Lateral crown lift (to 2.6m over the public footpath and to 5.2m over the public highway) ( 3.5m on dwelling side to T5) of two beech trees T5 and T6, felling of one silver birch tree T7 within the Tree Preservation Order 33/1998 at Brackenley, 33 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate for H Moorby-Davies.

Crown thin (15 per cent) a beech tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 2 13 Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate for N Hunter.

Erection of greenhouse at Newton Hall, Ripon Road to Newton Hall, Ripley for Mr and Mrs Nixon.

Application for approval of details required under condition six (surface discharge), eight (parking for construction vehicles) and nine (boundary treatment) of planning permission 17/00639/RG3 - Demolition of garages and erection of two dwellings with new access and landscaping (site area 0.04 ha) at garage site between 9 and 10 Peckfield Close, Hampsthwaite for Housing and Property.

Erection of first floor extension at Pasture House Back Road High Birstwith for M Wood.

Knaresborough

Erection of two storey extension, extension and alterations to existing front porch, replacement pitched roof to existing single storey extension and extended hardstanding area to front of property with widened vehicular access from highway at Mire Syke House, Mire Syke Lane, Scotton for J King and C Wren.

Erection of two storey extension and formation of new access at 13 Princess Drive, Knaresborough for A Manley.

Remove existing NatWest brand signage, ATM and night safe. Infill existing ATM and night safe apertures with stonework to best match existing building fabric at 42 High Street, Knaresborough for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.

Erection of two-storey extension and single-storey extension to garage at 46 Farndale Road, Knaresborough for R Hicks.

Change of use of estate agency (use class - A2) to dwellinghouse (use class - C3) with formation of two roof lights, fenestration, internal walls, internal doorways and parking; Alterations to fenestration and boundary wall; Infill of internal doorways; Landscaping; Removal of shop front, gate and internal partitions; Various internal works at 97 High Street, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Gray.

Display of an internally illuminated fascia sign, four non illuminated wall mounted flat aluminium panels and two internally illuminated acrylic and vinyl panels fitted to existing totem at The Co-operative Food, 29 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for Co-Operative Food.

Listed building application for structural alterations and repair to include erection of walls, replacement floors and formation of fenestration at 46 Market Place, Knaresborough for S Sterne.

Erection of agricultural workers’ dwelling with detached garage and associated car parking (revised scheme) at land and buildings known as Vintage Croft, Moor Lane, Ferrensby for D Ratcliffe.

Demolition of conservatory, erection of single storey and two storey extension, alterations to fenestration at Thurston, 3 Pinfold Green, Staveley for Mr Holt and Dr Beckley.