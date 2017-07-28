Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council week ending July 21.

Have your say

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending July 21.

Harrogate

Approval of details under conditions 3 (materials) and 7 (secured by design) of planning permission 16/04107/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application under outline permission 14/00259/OUTMAJ for erection of 119 dwellings with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (site area 9.1ha) at land comprising field at 428435 454077 Crag Lane, Harrogate for Taylor Wimpey House.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of two windows at Oak House, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hall.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration, omit of flat roof and omit of timber cladding of planning permission 15/05369/FUL (Erection of single storey link extension, side entrance porch and gate, installation of roof lights and alterations to garden wall) at 1 Park Chase, Harrogate for G Clegg.

Erection of single storey extensions, in-filling of front porch, formation of access ramp and alterations to fenestration at 2 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Kingston.

Erection of replacement office building with basement parking, formation of car park ramp, hardstanding and associated landscaping, various tree works to various trees within Harrogate Conservation Area, installation of attenuation tank, demolition of existing building at Victoria Park House, 18 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate for Hornbeam Park Developments.

Erection of two-storey extension (revised scheme) at 12 Masham Road, Harrogate for Rev D Hoskins.

Change of use of shop storage (use class - A1) to six flats (use class - C3) with installation of rooflight and fenestration, alterations to dormer windows, formation of fenestration and external terrace with balcony at 6-10 Commercial Street, Harrogate for AP And K Stothard.

Approval of details under condition 6 (sound mitigation measures) of planning proposal 15/00972/FUL - Erection of a roof terrace at the rear with a retractable awning including alterations to roof to increase the height at 46-48 Parliament Street, Harrogate for D Martin.

Approval of details under condition four (parking details) of planning permission 16/01331/FUL - Conversion of first and second floors to form two flats with works to include erection of replacement single storey rear extension and formation of two external staircases at 86 Station Parade, Harrogate for S Bloomfield.

Erection of single storey extension to form garage at 6 Somerset Road, Harrogate for Mrs Banks.

Formation of escape window/lightwell to basement front and dormer window to rear at 29 North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate for T Brayson.

Erection of single storey extension and alteration to fenestration. Demolition of existing porch structure and existing garage at 88 Beech Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Pogson.

Erection of a two-storey gable extension and two singlestorey extensions. Demolition of garage at 29 Almsford Oval, Harrogate for G Wilson.

Erection of 2m high perimeter fencing, metal rail gates, protective mesh and automated entrance gates, alterations to access by widening dropped kerb and removal of boundary wall to Green Lane entrance at Rossett High School, Green Lane, Harrogate for Rossett High School.

Erection of single storey extension and associated groundworks at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road, Harrogate for TBC.

Discharge of condition 6 (written scheme of investigation) of planning permission 15/04786/COUMAJ - Change of use of land from agricultural (use class: sui generis) to form a cricket pitch and a football pitch (use class D2: assembly and leisure) at land comprising OS field 4722 Main Street, Ripley for B Fowler.

Erection of single storey extension and replacement porch roof at Ash Bank, Grainbeck Lane, Killinghall for K Green.

Erection of detached garage (revised scheme) at The Croft, Grainbeck Lane, Killinghall for A Mulrooney.

Variation of condition two (drawings) of planning permission 17/00589/FUL to allow installation of log burner flue to North elevation of dwelling and alter design and location of detached garage at Dutch Barn at Meg Gate Back Road, High Birstwith for G Walsh.

Approval of details under conditions 3 (stone samples), 11 and 12 (construction management), 13 (engineering and environmental assessment), and 14 (construction site management) of planning permission 15/03868/FULMAJ - Erection of 22 dwellings with formation of associated access and landscaping (site area 0.83Ha) at C Abbott Church Hill Filling Station, Dacre Banks for P Lees.

Erection of two two-storey extensions and a one storey extension and installation of rooflights (revised scheme) at 66 Walton Park, Pannal for L Scott.

Knaresborough

Approval of details under condition 2 (landscaping) of planning permission 17/01724/REM- Reserved matters application under outline permission 15/04768/OUT for erection of three dwellings with access considered (site area 0.35 ha) with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (revised scheme) at Scotton Nurseries, New Road, Scotton for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Approval of details under condition 10 (mud, grit and dirt preventions) of planning permission 15/04768/OUTErection of three dwellings with access considered (site area 0.35 ha) at Scotton Nurseries, New Road, Scotton for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Remove existing NatWest brand signage, ATM and night safe. Infill existing ATM and night safe apertures with stonework at 42 High Street, Knaresborough for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.

Change of use of public highway to form outdoor seating area for eight tables, 24 chairs and two barriers at Riverside Cafe, Waterside, Knaresborough for Riverside Cafe.

Erection of two storey extension with chimney and one storey extension with balcony. Alterations to fenestration and cladding at Kingfisher Spitalcroft, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Bentley.

Erection of single storey extension to dwelling and garage with link extension. Alterations to fenestration and new wall cladding at 36 Park Gate, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Eastwood.

Erection of first floor extension at The Rectory, High Bond End, for E Parsons.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials), 6 (contaminated land) and 8 (boundary treatment) of permission 16/04708/RG3 - Demolition of four garages and erection of a detached two storey building to create two flats with associated parking and access and demolition and rebuilding of garage serving 14 Inman Walk and refurbishment of six garages at garage block, Inman Walk, Knaresborough for Housing and Property HBC.

Ripon

Erection of single storey extension, alterations to fenestration and part demolition of existing store at Pottery Lane Farm, Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe for Ms Beck and Dr Duthie.

Erection of single, first-floor and two storey extensions, formation of new vehicular access, and alterations to garage, driveway and fenestration at Newton House, Mill Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Freer.

Approval of details under condition 20 (design stage certificate BREAM) of planning permission 15/05473/FULMAJ - Alterations and extensions to hall to form 52 bedroom hotel with bar and restaurants, the conversion and extension of stable block for staff accommodation, erection of spa building with guest accommodation above, the widening of West Gate, formation of car parking and associated landscaping at Grantley Hall, Stephenson Bridge to Grantley Hall and West Lodge, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.

Approval of details under condition 1 (bat roosting opportunities) of planning permission 17/01516/FUL - Retention of slate roof, verges and flashing and in-filling of forking hole to outbuildings at Holme Grange, Galphay for S Lippell.

Approval of details under condition 3 (landscaping scheme) of planning permission 16/05612/FUL - Erection of detached agricultural building to house pigs at Owster Hill Farm, Azerley Lane, Galphay for W Baley.

Erection of detached garage at Hackfall Farm Wapping to Nutwith Common, Grewelthorpe for Mr and Mrs Dawson.

Approval of details under conditions 14 and 16 (Highways drawings) of planning permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ - Outline planningapplication for up to 150 dwellings with access considered (site area 9.01ha) at land comprising field at grid reference 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for M Beevers.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 53 Kings Mead, Ripon for P Widdison.