Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending February 3

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending February 3.

Harrogate

Retention of porch, boundary wall and entrance gates at 1 Hill Top Rise, Harrogate for S Beadle.

Erection of replacement porch and infill extensions, external alterations including alterations to fenestration and felt roof at The Manor House, 10 Promenade Square, Harrogate for D Jarvis-Lee.

Application for approval of details required under condition 1 (noise mitigation scheme) of permission 16/02514/COU - Retention of change of use from industrial unit (use class B2) to gym (use class D2) at rear of 117 East Parade, Harrogate for A Gardener.

Erection of link structure between main house and outbuilding at Cemetery Lodge, Grove Road, Harrogate for R Stanford.

Erection of single storey extension, formation of entrance canopy, alterations to fenestration and removal of garage (revised scheme) at 21 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate for Mr Andrews and Ms Morris.

Application for non-material amendment of planning permission 16/03555/FUL - Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey and single storey extensions and alterations to fenestration to allow increase in the width of the rear single storey element of the proposed extension to abut the existing conservatory at 12 Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs J Kemp.

Erection of two storey extension, single storey extension and porch with alterations to roof and installation of rooflights at 33 Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs R Morris.

Application to vary condition two (approved drawings) to allow movement of garage door of planning permission 15/03674/FUL at 2 Esplanade, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Buchan.

Change of use of land to replace existing grassed football pitch with 3C artificial grass pitch including erection of perimeter fencing and formation of access footpath at St Aidan’s Church Of England High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate for St Aidan’s C Of E High School.

Erection of replacement dormer extension Flat 3, 47 Park Drive, Harrogate for L Smith.

Outline planning application for erection of office accommodation (use class B1a), light industrial use (use class B1c) and storage distribution use (use class B8), nursing/care home (use class C2) and close care accommodation (assisted living use class C2) and formation of car parking and landscaping with access considered at Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate for Beckwith Knowle Developments Ltd.

Felling of 8 Cypress trees, 2 redwood trees and one holly tree. Crown reduction of 3 holly trees, light pruning of one rowan tree and moving of 1 elm (sapling) two metres to the west within Harrogate Conservation Area, 118 Duchy Road, Harrogate for K McHugh.

Removal of one cherry tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 36 Grove Park Lane, Harrogate for C Swinburn.

Felling of one conifer tree to the rear of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at 28 St Marys Walk, Harrogate for C Simpson.

Felling of one pear tree to the rear of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at 9 Carlton Road, Harrogate for M Cowburn.

Variation of condition two (approved plans) of permission 16/01506/FUL at Mercedes-Benz, Leeds Road, Pannal for JCT600.

Erection of two storey extension and raising of roof at 37 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs G Buxton.

Application for a certificate of lawfulness for alteration to existing greenhouse to form swimming pool, erection of garage and greenhouse at Warren Bank, Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall for M Hassall.

Application for a certificate of lawfulness for erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at Warren Bank, Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall for M Hassall.

Erection of seven dwellings and demolition of existing industrial buildings at White House Farm, Burley Bank Road, Killinghall for Agent.

Approval of details under condition four (windows and doors) of planning permission 16/02804/LB at The Old Parsonage, Hampsthwaite to Bracken Bridge Hampsthwaite for R Walker.

Knaresborough

Erection of extension to existing agricultural building at land comprising agricultural storage building High Moor Lane, Scotton for Messrs Spink.

Erection of single storey extension, installation of rooflight and conversion of loft with alterations to existing dormer at 1 Princess Avenue, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Mettam.

Demolition of existing conservatory and single storey structure and replacement with new single storey extension. Formation of two dormer windows to the rear elevation (revised scheme) at 7 Spellow Crescent, Staveley for Mr and Mrs Dennis

Roof conversion including installation of two dormer windows, installation of patio door, and erection of single storey detached garage at 35 Manor Road, Knaresborough for G Webb.

Crown thinning (by five per cent) and deadwooding of one lime tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area at Shemariah Church Street, Goldsborough for J hunt.

Ripon

Conversion of existing dwelling to form one additional dwelling with associated access and car parking (site area 0.047) at 14 Stump Cross, Wetherby Road, Boroughbridge for A Thornton.

Outline application for three dwellings with garages, with access and layout considered at land east of The Bungalow, Sharow Lane, Sharow for J Shaw.

Erection of a single storey wraparound extension and alteration to fenestration at 24 Harrogate Road, Ripon for S O’Donovan.

Display of one externally illuminated church notice board at Holy Trinity Church, Kirkby Road, Ripon for Holy Trinity Church Ripon.

Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two single storey extensions at 111 Kirkby Road, Ripon for J Falkingham.

Felling of two trees to the rear of property within Ripon Conservation Area at 92 Magdalens Road, Ripon for Rolfe.

Crown lift from 3m to 4m from the ground and crown thinning by 20 per cent of sycamore tree T14 of Tree Preservation Order 12 1995 at 97 Aismunderby Close, Ripon for H Smith.

Approval of details required under conditions three (sample materials), four (landscape scheme) and nine (wheel washing facilities) of permission 16/04124/FUL at Rashdyke, Athelstan Lane, Hutton Conyers, Ripon for A Shipman.

Certificate of Lawfulness for retention of loft conversion and rooflights at Chesterholme 11 Maple Garth, Melmerby for P Brennand.

Conversion of part of the dwelling to form holiday cottage at Low Foulgate Nook Farm, Foulgate Nook Lane, Grewelthorpe for A Grant.