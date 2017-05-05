Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 28

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 28.

Harrogate

Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey extension at 9 Pecketts Holt, Harrogate for S Murray.

Modification of section 106 agreement relating to planning permission 12/04026/OUTMAJ to allow amendments to the delivery of affordable housing at site of the County Ground, Claro Road, Harrogate for Redrow Homes.

Alterations to basement windows, enlargement of a garden light well and installation of ballistrades and gate at 12 Promenade Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Bracey.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to the external appearance of the south elevation of planning permission 15/03984/FULMAJ - substantial demolition of existing care home (retention of front and side elevations of central building) and erection of 86 bedroom care home with associated landscaping, access, and parking and works to trees within group G1 and G2 of Tree Preservation Order 57/2009 and further trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at The Manor House, 60 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Hadrian Healthcare (NE) Ltd.

Change of use of garden to hold yoga classes and domestic rooms to allow holding of weekend retreats, extension of opening hours to pilates/yoga studio at 40 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Burford.

Application for non-material amendment to allow the repositioning of two rooflights and window and the addition of window above door of planning permission 16/02766/FULMAJ - Conversion and extension to Pineheath and former chauffeur’s garage to form 12 apartments, to include removal of extensions, demolition of greenhouse, installation of replacement roof to garages/workshop, access alterations with gateposts and gates, and alterations to fenestration to include installation of dormer windows and roof lights at Pineheath, 80 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Mr Shaw.

Conversion of former restaurant to form 12 bed HMO (house in multiple occupancy) to include alterations to fenestration, removal of canopies and signs and formation of bin store at 24 Kings Road, Harrogate for NYPD.

Erection of single storey extension to form accessible bedroom and wet room for independent living, and erection of single storey extension to replace existing conservatory at 19 Chelmsford Road, Harrogate for L & G Ionita Wood.

Approval of part detail required under condition thre (stone material) of planning permission 17/00333/FUL - Erection of single storey link extension at Cemetery Lodge, Grove Road, Harrogate for R Stanford.

Erection of garden room at Candlesby, 33 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Foy.

Reserved matters application (with access, layout, appearance, scale and landscaping considered) for erection of 135 dwellings including associated car parking, access and public open space in respect of northern part of development approved under outline application 14/02944/OUTMAJ dated 28.11.2014 at land comprising field at 428221 457140, Otley Road, Killinghall for Persona.

Retrospective application for retention of uPVC windows at 17 and 18 York Place Harrogate for J Tyreman.

Erection of single storey extensions and demolition of garden store/wc and porch. Partial demolition of garage, under permitted development at 17 Queens Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs A Reid.

Erection of free-standing canopy to form car valeting bay at Enterprise Rent A Car, 220 Ripon Road, Harrogate for Garawal.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend four metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height to the eaves of 2.8 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.9 metres at 12 Oakbank, Harrogate for Harrogate Borough Council.

Display of a non illuminated free standing sign to east of junction between Oak Beck Road and Skipton Road at Harrogate Retail Park, Oak Beck Road, Harrogate for T Newman.

Conversion of outbuilding to garage and residential annexe; alteration to fenestration to main house at The Vicarage, Town Street, Nidd for E Christie.

Application for approval of details required under conditions three (landscaping) and four (materials) of permission 16/05500/DVCON - Variation of condition two (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/02142/FUL to allow for increase in width by 1m. height by 0.2m and depth by 0.5m to facilitate two four-bed dwellings in lieu of two three bed dwellings (site area 0.06 ha) at Cruet Fold, Hampsthwaite for JBE UK Ltd.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration, new vehicular access and hardstanding (revised scheme) at 66 Green Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wynne.

Creation of new access to provide on site parking, addition of screening hedge and felling of a birch tree at 3 Cundall Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Evans.

Erection of first floor extension above existing extension to front elevation at 18 Arthurs Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Williamson.

Knaresborough

Reserved matters application under outline permission 15/04768/OUT for erection of three dwellings with access considered (site area 0.35 ha) with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (revised scheme) at Scotton Nurseries, New Road, Scotton for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension to replace conservatory and alterations to fenestration at 21 Flaxdale Close, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs George.

Installation of two internally illuminated totem presale board signs, four internally illuminated totem rotating one bay triple unit signs and a side by side - any lane non illuminated sign at McDonald’s Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for McDonalds Restaurant Ltd.

Reconfiguration of the drive through lane to incorporate side by side ordering, creation of an island for signage and associated works to the site, minor alteration to the corral, totalling 3.62sqm and installation of an additional customer order display (COD) with associated canopy at McDonald’s Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for McDonalds Restaurants Ltd.

Erection of a detached dwelling at land at grid reference 434975 456075 Calcutt for E Collings.

Erection of single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration, installation of chimney and demolition of conservatory and detached garage at 57 Woodpark Drive, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Allison.

Erection of two storey and single storey extension and alteration to fenestration at 29 Woodpark Drive, Knaresborough for N Jauncey and A Pulman.

Erection of single storey rear, side and front extensions and conversion of garage at 16 Appleby Green, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Place.