Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 21

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 21.

Harrogate

Rendering to the external dwelling and garage at 20 Florence Road, Harrogate for A Alger.

Erection of first floor extensions, canopy over new entrance door, hipped roof to bay window to replace existing flat roof, dormer extension to replace roof light, building up of existing garage front wall to create parapet wall and alterations to fenestration at 31 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs K Richardson.

Erection of two storey extension at 12 Masham Road, Harrogate for Rev David Hoskins.

Erection of first floor extension to existing garage, single storey extension and two storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 2 Wayside Avenue, Harrogate for Mr Simpson.

Erection of replacement garage at 5 Valley Drive, Harrogate for G Riall.

Listed building application for conversion of Flats No 2 and 3 to form one duplex apartment, to involve alterations to fenestration and internal alterations at Flats 2 and 3, 12 Prospect Place, Harrogate for P Vickers.

Installation of two 60,000 litre underground fuel storage vessels and associated works, relocation of air/water bay, infill of one jet wash bay to form external store and formation of six parking bays at Oakdale Service Station, Ripon Road, Harrogate for The Cooperative Group.

Installation of first floor bay window, formation of flat roof to replace hip roof to include lantern, bifolding doors and erection of single storey extension to garden room and erection of dormer extension to side elevation at The Ark, 121 Leeds Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs R Swales.

Demolition of garage, erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenstrations at 10 Larkfield Close, Harrogate for C Tomenson.

Erection of single storey extension at 4 Hill Rise Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lloyd.

Conversion of loft including erection of hip to gable with dormer window at 105 Woodfield Drive, Harrogate for Mr Ashley.

Felling of a maple tree, a sycamore, a willow tree, crown reduction (by 2m) of a willow tree, and lateral reducing (by 2m) of two maple trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Harrogate Ladies College, 24 Clarence Drive, Harrogate for C Briscoe.

Felling of seven sycamore saplings within Group G1 of Tree Preservation Order 51/2010 at Harrogate Ladies College, 24 Clarence Drive, Harrogate for C Briscoe.

Felling of a sycamore tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 19 Park Parade, Harrogate for S Dagoo.

Crown reduction (by 3m up to 10m), crown clean and deadwooding of one oak tree (T1) within TPO 10/1980 at 48 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate for A Mayo.

Erection of single storey and first floor extensions and replacement dormer and roof, raising of ridge height, partial conversion of garage to form additional living accommodation and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at Bryn Hyfryd, Knox Park, Killinghall for Mr Lankester.

Erection of single storey extension, timber porch, alterations to fenestration and re-modelling of the internal arrangement to form a new garage at The Bothy Moor Park, Beckwithshaw for MJ Nelson.

Erection of single storey extension, installation of roof light and alterations to fenestration at Millfield Cottage, Glasshouses for R Wensley.

Erection of pergola and demolition of existing garden shed at Dacre House Farm, Dacre Banks for J Tyreman.

Erection of two single storey extensions, porch; formation of pitched roof to garage at Heather Lea, Summerbridge for S Iles.

Erection of porch, extention of dormer window and alterations to fenestration including installation of rooflights at Seven Oaks, Clint Bank, Clint for Mr and Mrs R Doyle.

Knaresborough

Environmental impact assessment screening opinion for new settlement at Flaxby at Flaxby Golf Club, York Road, Flaxby for GVA.

Environmental impact assessment scoping opinion for new settlement at Flaxby at Flaxby Golf Club, York Road, Flaxby for GVA.

Variation of condition two (plans) of permission 14/04443/FUL - Demolition of outbuildings and erection of two dwellings and five flats with associated car parking spaces (revised scheme) - to allow addition of fanlights, rooflights and chimney projections on gables of plots 1 and 2 and hipped end to plot 5 at rear of Gordon Reece Gallery, 24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough for Major Property Limited.

Outline application for erection of two dwellings with access considered at land adjacent to South Edge, York Road, Flaxby for Mr and Mrs Dawson and Ms Dawson.

Ripon

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign, one non illuminated replacement hanging sign, one externally illuminated freestanding sign and two non illuminated vinyl signs to front and side elevations at 32 Clotherholme Road, Ripon for Food Programme Delivery Orchid Group.

Application for non-material amendment to allow a lanterns light to the flat roof construction and to akter extension from brickwork to a rendered wall of planning permission 16/02090/FUL- ‘Erection of single storey side extension.’ at 2 Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon for Mr and Mrs M Butterley.

Erection of replacement boundary wall at 5 Greystone Close, Ripon for Mr and Mrs D Shackleton.

Conversion and extension of East Lodge to form a training facility and a security office (use class B1), in connection with the Grantley Hall Hotel at East Lodge, Grantley Hall, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.

Listed building retrospective application for retention of slate roof, verges and flashing and in-filling of forking hole to outbuildings at land adjacent to Holme Farm, Galphay for S Lippell.

Retention of slate roof, verges and flashing and in-filling of forking hole to outbuildings at land adjacent to Holme Farm, Galphay for S Lippell.

Erection of first floor rear extension at Broom Farm, Wincup Lane, Boroughbridge for S Burton.

Erection of single storey, first floor extension to garage and two storey extensions at 6 Harrogate Road, Minskip for J Barker.

Erection of a replacement dwelling at Carr House, Littlethorpe for Mr and Mrs S Wilson.

Felling of a sycamore tree (T8) within Tree Preservation Order 1/1991 at Cemetery, Wetherby Road, Boroughbridge for H Heavisides.

Felling of one Rowan tree and two cherry trees within Boroughbridge Conservation Area at Millfield House, Mill Lane, Boroughbridge for GM Turner.

Erection of two storey extension and installation of two window openings to gable at 7 The Orchard, Burton Leonard for S Haywood and G Gaughan.