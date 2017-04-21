Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 13

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 13.

Harrogate

Erection of single and two storey extensions (revised scheme) at 4 Hall Lane, Harrogate for J Tipling.

Erection of single storey extension, alterations to fenestration and removal of existing chimney at 21 Derwent Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs B Noon.

Demolition of conservatories and erection of single storey garden room to no.1 and two storey extension to no.3 at 1 and 3 Kingsley Road, Harrogate for Mr Beardmore and Mr Barnes.

Erection of single storey extension and first floor balcony to front elevation at 42 Harlow Manor Park, Harrogate for F Cartwright.

Non-material amendment to allow reduction to approved extension and installation of light tubes in lieu of roof lights to planning permission 15/03310/FUL- Erection of two storey extension and external access steps and alterations to fenestration at 12A Hereford Road, Harrogate for L Pargeter.

Installation of replacement windows from timber to uPVC at Flat 4 Hereford Court, Hereford Road, Harrogate for P Stephenson.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of lift at Flat 2 37B Rutland Drive, Harrogate for J Short.

Erection of rear extension and balcony and conversion of basement to form additional living accommodation (revised scheme) at 42 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mrs McCabe.

Change of use from retail/office (use class A1 - shops) to form seven apartments, including installation of dormer windows at 3 Devonshire Place, Harrogate for J Harr.

Erection of single storey extension, rear covered terrace with canopy and alterations to fenestration at 71 Dragon Parade, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs M Forster.

Erection of replacement roof to conservatory at 1 Kingsway Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Bonsels.

Demolition of existing garage and walkway and erection of two storey extension to include new garage and hipped roof from existing dwelling to new extension, installation of juliet balcony, conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation with erection of dormer window and alterations to existing rear extension to include formation of flat roof, erection of canopy and formation of patio area at 28 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate for D Senior.

Installation of a retractable roof terrace awning with full-height glazing all round, to create an enclosed seating area on the existing raised decking at Lucia Wine Bar & Grill, 3 Ripon Road, Harrogate for O Doganozu.

Erection of detached garage at 77 Franklin Road, Harrogate for C Houldsworth.

Change of use from class A1/A3 (mixed retail/cafe) to class A3 (restaurant) with erection of outdoor terrace to rear of building; associated front and rear external alterations and replacement of plant and extraction equipment at 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate for C Evans.

Installation of internally illuminated (halo) fascia sign, externally illuminated hanging sign, two internally illuminated menu cases, three non-illuminated window decals and non-illuminated awning signage at 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Tullimore Properties Ltd & Troia (UK) Restaurants Ltd.

Listed building consent for installation of French doors to replace existing window at Flat 1 12 Prospect Place, Harrogate for L Mellens.

Form new bifold opening doors and new terrace with seating/tables at 33 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate for K Santakollakarn.

Installation of cobble to front driveway at 3 Cambridge Terrace, Harrogate for Mr Dawson.

Erection of single storey extension at 87 Franklin Road, Harrogate for H Barber.

Application for non-material amendment to allow reduction in height with fixed glazed panels above to double doors of planning permission 16/02192/FUL - ‘Formation of terrace area and alterations to fenestration.’ at Holiday Inn, Kings Road, Harrogate for Valor Hospitality Europe Ltd.

Hazardous substances consent revocation at site of Harrogate Holder Station, Ripon Road, Harrogate for Northern Gas Networks.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3.79 metres to the ridge and 2.8 metres to the eaves at 44 Electric Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ashworth.

Erection of detached garage at Deacon House, 15A Coppice Gate, Harrogate for N Samuel.

Erection of porch and single storey extension (revised scheme) at 4 Azerley Grove, Harrogate for D Ellis.

Erection of single storey extension at 3 Wheatlands Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Whitworth.

Demolition of outbuilding and erection of single storey extension, alterations to rear boundary wall and gate at 16 West End Avenue, Harrogate for S Charneca.

Knaresborough

Erection of single storey extension at 5 Nidd View Terrace, Havikil Lane, Scotton for L Denton.

Certificate of lawfulness for erection of single storey extension and replacement roof to existing extension at 11 Whincup Grove, Knaresborough for A Naylor.

Approval of details required under condition three of planning permission 16/04213/FUL- ‘Demolition of existing structures and erection of light industrial units (B1c use class).’ in relation to surface water drainage at Unit 1 Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough for Forward Retirement Trust.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 74 Aspin Oval, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs G Blandford.

Application for the approval of details required under condition seven (bat box location) and 14 (block up gallery openings) of permission 14/04443/FUL - Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of two dwellings and five flats with associated car parking spaces (site area 0.06ha) (revised scheme) at Gordon Reece Gallery, 24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough for Major Property Limited.

Application for approval of details required under condition three (contamination) and condition four (remediation strategy) of permission 16/01094/FUL - Installation of two 60,000 litre underground fuel storage vessels and associated works and removal of existing storage tanks at 29 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for The Co-Operative Group.

Outline application for the erection of up to 120 dwellings with public open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage system and vehicular access from Boroughbridge Road with access considered (site area 7.44ha) at land comprising field at Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for The Slingfold Trust and Gladman Developments Ltd.

Replacement of the roof and roof light to infil extension at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.