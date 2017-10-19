The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending October 13.

HARROGATE

Application for non-material amendment to allow omission of a single-storey extension to planning permission 15/01708/FUL - Erection of single, two storey and dormer extensions and conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation at 40 Bachelor Road, Harrogate for J Henderson.

Conversion of garage to form additional living accommodation and erection of single storey extension at 22 Over Nidd, Harrogate for T Howling.

Erection of single-storey extension at 40 Jesmond Road, Harrogate for Mrs Kerr.

Listed building consent for the display of a non illuminated fascia sign, a non illuminated pictorial panel, an externally illuminated lettering name sign, two non illuminated amenity boards and installation of flood lights and lanterns at The Empress, 10 Church Square, Harrogate for Enterprise Inns Plc.

Erection of one detached dwelling and garage with associated parking (site area 0.16ha) at 43 Rutland Drive, Harrogate for J Shaw.

Change of use of hot food takeaway (use class A3) to form additional living accommodation (use class C3) at Hings Cantonese Takeaway, 1 Cold Bath Place, Harrogate for Mr Hon Hing Chung.

Installation of render at Long House, Kent Road, Harrogate for O Haddow.

Installation of access ramp and formation of external access steps and lightwells at Briardene, 63 East Parade, Harrogate for Harrogate Skills 4 Living.

Erection of single storey extension. Formation of three rooflights and front bay window. Rendering to walls. Alteration to fenestration at 37 St Helens Road, Harrogate for Mr Kell.

Installation of upvc windows to replace existing timber windows at Arden House Hotel, 69-71 Franklin Road, Harrogate for M Holliday.

Demolition of garage, erection of two storey extension to form one attached dwelling, alterations to fenestration and formation of bin store at 51 Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate for Mr Howell.

Erection of single and two storey extensions, alteration to fenestration and demolition of conservatory at 5 Duncan Close, Harrogate for K Anderson.

Demolition of single storey extension and removal of dormer window, erection of single storey and two storey extensions and porch at 33 Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Morris.

Erection of a two storey extension and single storey extension. Formation of six rooflights. Alteration to fenestration at 57 Almsford Oval, Harrogate for Mr Warden.

Application for non-material amendment to allow sun room of planning permission 16/05128/FUL - Erection of single storey extension to lower ground floor with formation of extended balcony/terrace area above, canopy and access steps at 4 Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Fenn.

Demolition of garage and erection of two storey granny annex, including felling of three conifer trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 9 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate for C Wooldridge.

Erection of single storey extension at 4 Alderson Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Gould.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 1 Woodfield View, Harrogate for A Benson.

Felling of four Leylandii trees, a eucalyptus tree and a conifer tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Heston, 21 Woodside, Harrogate for S Lawson.

Crown reduction (by 2m) of a sycamore tree (T1) and lateral reduction (by 1m) of a London plane tree (T2) within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 4 Coppice Drive, Harrogate for D Hart.

Crown reduction (by 2m) of a crab apple tree and a cherry tree and crown lift (to give 1m clearing from ground) of a yew tree within Harrogate Conservation Area. T3 Yew - crown lift to one metre above ground at 18 Queens Road, Harrogate for Mrs Town.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition of lean to. Erection of first floor extension and lean to. Formation of Juliet balcony and roof light. Formation of raised terrace. Alteration to fenestration at Wyedale, 1 Havikil Lane, Scotton for Mr Hartley.

Alteration of a dormer window to create a balcony at first floor level (revised scheme) at Pond Cottage, Farnham Lane, Ferrensby for Mr and Mrs Pow.

Crown reduction (by 1m to give 2m clearance from property) of an acer and two lime trees (G12) and crown reduction (by 2m to give 2m clearance from property) of one copper beech (T29) within TPO 05/2008 at East Lodge, Ripley Road, Knaresborough for R Edwards.

NIDDERDALE

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (sample materials available on site) of permission 17/03489/FUL - Erection of detached garage (revised scheme) at Felliscliffe House, White Wall Lane, Felliscliffe for T Fennerty.

Variation of condition 3 of Environmental Impact Assessment 04/02100/EIAMAJ to extend period of time turbine 7 can be failing to produce electricity before it’s required to be removed from 12 months to 24 months at Knabs Ridge Wind Farm, Penny Pot Lane, Hampsthwaite for C Gainey.

Erection of one dwelling, garage and two stables with associated landscaping; Formation of manege and access; Demolition and rebuilding of boundary wall, Erection of various walls; Repairs to drainage ditch at Hollins Farm Barn, Hampsthwaite for Mr Willis.

Change of use of garage and showroom (use class sui generis ) to a laundrette (use class sui generis), office (use class B1) and storage (use class B8) at Nidderdale Motors Limited, Central Garage, Pateley Bridge for M Liddle.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 17 (hard and soft landscaping details) and 22 (ecological mitigation) of permission 15/03868/FULMAJ - Erection of 22 dwellings with formation of associated access and landscaping (site area 0.83Ha) at Site Of Church Hill Filling Station, Dacre Banks for Gregory Projects Ltd.

Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 4 no. terraced houses with associated parking and access (Site area 0.129ha) at High Close School Lane, Dacre Banks for T Kindon.

Conversion of outbuilding and coach house, erection of single storey extension and glazed link to form holiday accommodation, alterations to fenestration and relocation of plastic bunded oil tank at Stonebeck House, Middlesmoor for Mr and Mrs Dalton.

Conversion of outbuilding to form new dwelling (site area 0.01ha) at outbuilding east of the Old Post Office, Chapel Terrace, Lofthouse for R Smith and M Pepper.

RIPON

Installation of new shop front at 7 North Street, Ripon for Mr Box.

Display of a non illuminated fascia sign and a non illuminated hanging sign at 7 North Street, Ripon for Mr Box.

Erection of single, two storey and first floor extensions and porch and demolition of existing conservatory at 5 Westmount Close, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Lang Burns.

Deletion of condition 6 (to install a car charging point) and variation of condition 7 of permission 17/02957/FUL to allow opening of the cafe/shop from 8am, Monday to Saturday at Larkhill Nurseries, Studley Road To Galphay Lane, Ripon for F Tate & Sons.

Installation of a 20.16m monopole with three antennas and two 300mm diameter dishes. Installation of three equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet at ground level within a 1.2m timber post and rail fenced compound and ancillary development thereto at Straw House Farm, Kirkby Road, Ripon for Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd.

Enclosing of arch to the north elevation to form porch at Stainmoor House, Laverton Road, Kirkby Malzeard for Mr and Mrs Rasheed.

Reserved matters application under outline permission 16/01974/OUT for the erection of two dwellings with attached garages, fences and formation of new access with access, appearance, scale and landscaping considered at land comprising OS Field 5419, Galphay Road, Kirkby Malzeard for Briahaze Village Homes.

Outline planning application for the residential development of circa 47 dwellings with associated works including vehicular access from Laverton Lane at land comprising field at 422819 474158 Back Lane, Kirkby Malzeard for Vernon Land Partnership (Kirkby Malzeard) Limited.

Conversion of garage to form a holiday cottage and single storey extension at 20 Market Place, Masham for Scott Paul investments.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, porch and installation of roof lights at 2 Westholme Crescent, Masham for Mr and Mrs Arnold.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (larch cladding to be left natural) of permission 17/01743/FUL - Erection of replacement entrance porch and detached garage, conversion of attached outbuilding to bathroom and alterations to roof, installation of blue slate roof to single storey element and alterations to fenestration at Fearby Top, Fearby for Mr and Mrs Leigh.