Photos reveal West Bank life

A moving exhibition of children’s photographs depicting family life in the occupied West Bank is now on display at Ripon Cathedral.

The collection of images, entitled Silent Voices, has been on tour throughout the UK for the last three years.

The Silent Voices exhibition will be on show at Ripon Cathedral.

The photographs were taken in the Palestinian village of Bil’in, 12km west of Ramallah.

Silent Voices was created thanks to the Liverpool Friends of Bil’in group with photographer Elaine Stapleton travelling to the village to work with the children there.

They are on display until Sunday 29 October.