People flocking to Harrogate's Secret Bakery

A small micro-bakery is causing a quiet sensation in Harrogate with its 'secret breads'.

The Secret Bakery only opened just over six months ago but it has already built up a large following.

Located in the Saints area of Harrogate, this truly artisan business first opened last June.

Its handmade, artisan, freshly-baked, organic bread and cakes is only available on a Saturday; the shop opens from 9am to noon.

Customers are allowed to drop in but they are encouraged strongly to order in advance via email and Facebook.

Readers may not have heard of it before. That's because it's a 'pop-up' and operates without any of the usual hype.

The owners' aims are simple - to create small batch, high quality artisan baking, traditionally-made, small scale, freshly-baked and organic.

It uses only organic flour in its bread, organic yeast, water and a little salt - plus, depending on the loaf, some additional fresh ingredients such as herbs, cheese or dried fruit.

The Secret Bakery's owners say their bread is meant to be eaten fresh.

It is lovely on the day of purchase and the day after – then it’s great for toast.

But it also freezes really well.

Every week The Secret Bakery has a ‘guest bread’ which it posts on its Facebook page, giving bread lovers the chance to taste different types of bread.

For an idea of what it produces, last week's 'secret breads' were: Walnut bread - a savoury bread delicious with cheese, Pesto bread with a Parmesan crust and Soda bread.