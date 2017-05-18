Pedals and the mettle – 653 cyclists take on 100km charity ride

Hundreds of cyclists turned out to enjoy a 100km ride for charity at the weekend.

The Rotary Club of Ripon Charity Bike Ride saw 653 cyclists sign up for the event last Saturday, which started at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

Chris Eyes, David Wells and Chris Stevens of Ripon Rotary Club with some of the riders before the start of this years ride.

The 100km circular route included regular water and refreshment stops every 17km and a lunch stop at Sheriff Hutton Village Hall – this was a fun event not a race!

A spokesman for the event said: “There was a great atmosphere about the whole event with the main aim of raising money for Dementia Forward, Scleroderma Research and Rotary charities.

“There was an added bonus at the finish when cyclists could enjoy homemade cakes as well as collecting a free water bottle.

“The whole event involved many different people and organisations and the club would like to thank them all.”

The Gardners  Lisa, Rod, Andrea and Simon.

Pete Wright, Jeannie Wright and Chris Brown.

Bryan Robinson, Sue Roberts, Richard Hutchinson and Julie Hargreaves.

Frankie Farrow, Gaynor Verity, Chris Verity and Liz Houseman.

Penny Hunt and Andy Collins.