Patricia bowls them over with cricket teas

Howzat! The cricket teas at North Stainley Cricket Club are top class.

President and tea lady Patricia Craggs was presented with the Hospitality Award for the best cricket teas last season in the Nidderdale League when she attended the Nidderdale league dinner.

Pat said: “This year is the 50th year I have been making teas at North Stainley Cricket Club, I was overwhelmed with the recognition and thank all the visiting clubs for their votes.

“It was the first time I attended the Dinner as North Stainley Cricket Club President so, to receive an award too was the icing on the cake. It was a great evening for the Club with both senior teams being promoted.”

At the start of the season, the Club Chairman Malcolm Neesam presented the Award sponsored by Theakstons Brewery to Pat and her assistant Judith Cockerill. Malcolm added: “Over the last year the ladies have introduced lots of new tea options for the players, Judith’s miniature Yorkshire Puddings stuffed with beef are always popular.”

“The quality of teas hasn’t gone unnoticed off the cricket field with a growing number of supporters watching matches and those joining the club this year have commented that the reputation of the teas was a draw!”

The club has cricket teams entered for all ages including seniors and a growing number of girl’s teams.

Anyone interested in playing cricket can attend training nights, over 12s are on a Friday starting 6.30pm and on Sunday at 5pm age 4-11 years. Alternatively contact the club secretary Julie Puttock at Julie@puttockfamily.co.uk