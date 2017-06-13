Pateley Bridge to screen Daniel Craig's Olympics stunt at 40s Weekend

One of the most important figures in the British film industry is coming to Pateley Bridge in a massive coup for this year’s 40s Weekend festivities - and there's a James Bond exclusive, too.

Sir Sydney Samuelson is not only holder of the CBE but has also received a British Film Institute Fellowship and was even the subject of a This Is Your Life special on TV.

As part of Pateley Bridge’s popular 1940s Weekend at the end of July, he will be introducing a rare screening in person of a historic silent film of life after the First World War which had been long thought lost.

Taking place at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall on Sunday, July 30, he will accompanied by his nephew Will who was the pilot responsible for the stunning Olympics stunt with The Queen and James Bond (Daniel Craig) at 2012’s opening ceremony.

Captain Samuelson will screening exclusive footage of that event and other exciting moments in his life as a top pilot.

Organised by the volunteers of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, 40s Weekend is set to capture the atmosphere of wartime Britain created through people dressed in 1940s clothing, vehicles from the period, living military re-enactors, displays of military vehicles plus an RAF WW2 Plotting War Room and land army girls with agricultural displays.

Pateley Bridge and its many shops, cafes and pubs will be evoking the wartime spirit too with doorways sandbagged and windows taped up.

Go back in time with 1940s songs being sung live on the streets,the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band

There will also be dancing, a fly over by a Second World War spotter plane and the chance to be photographed with a full size Spitfire plane!