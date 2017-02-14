Nearly 100 guests were entertained at the Pateley Bridge Mayor’s Ball last Saturday.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge, Coun Stan and Mrs Angela Lumley, hosted the event in the Memorial Hall.

The Mayor of Pateley Bridge Coun. Stan Lumley, The Mayoress Angela Lumley with their guests which included The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate Coun. Nick Brown and Mrs. Linda Brown

The guests enjoyed a three-course meal, entertainment and dancing at the sell-out event which raised money for the Mayor’s Fund.

Later the Mayor issued a special thank you to the many friends and local businesses who support the event by attending or donating tombola prizes.

The Mayor’s Fund awards small grants to local organisations delivering cultural, sporting, heritage and community activities in the Dale. Information on how to apply to the Fund can be obtained from the Clerk via the Council’s website.

