parkrun’s defibrillator target

Harrogate parkrun is fundraising to provide a public emergency defibrillator for Harrogate Stray.

The Accessible Emergency Defibrillator (AED) will be installed on the public convenience building on Knaresborough Road and will provide 24/7 year round emergency response in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Harrogate parkrun event director Sean Brennan said: “The AED will cost around £2,000 in all and so far, we have raised £1,185 through the generosity of our parkrunners.

“We are hoping to raise the remainder as soon as possible and be in a position to have the AED available by the end of October.

“The sooner it is in place, the sooner it can start to provide its critical emergency response service.”

Advertiser readers, clubs, businesses or organisations can support the fundraising appeal via harrogatehelpers@parkrun.com

Sean added: “Thousands of people actively use this part of the Stray throughout each week including our regular 350 or so parkrunners.

“It’s a strong and valued part of the community used by young and old of all abilities for exercise, family, sports and getting to/from the town.

“We believe that having an AED is a vital part of protecting that wellbeing. We’re really excited to be providing this AED and look forward to the day it’s fully installed and functioning.

“Our parkrunners take tremendous enjoyment from the Stray and the sense of community that parkrun provides. Donating this AED is our way of sharing that sense of community and in giving back to the Stray.”

Harrogate parkrun is a free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, which takes place every Saturday at 9am on The Stray.

It is not a race against other runners but a 5k timed run. It offers an opportunity for all the community, young or old, to come together on a regular basis.

Organisers of the free event aim to encourage people to jog or run together irrespective of their ability.

To take part, people should register before their first parkrun at www.parkrun.org.uk/harrogate/.

“So whether you are a complete novice looking to get yourself started on your own “running journey” or a seasoned athlete wanting to use this as a part of your training schedule, you’re welcome to come along and join us.”

