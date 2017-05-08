Park features in TV documentary on A1

Television buffs in Wetherby and Harrogate areas might see their own faces on the screen of a BBC documentary, which lands next week.

The 15 episode series ‘A1: Britain’s Longest Road’ starts on Monday May 8, but in episode five, film crews visited Wetherby’s Stockeld Park.

Filmed just before Christmas last year, the episode shows the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd travel down the A1 to the park for Santa’s Grotto.

With the popular park shown in full swing featuring ice-skating, reindeer petting and Santa’s sleigh, it’s possible that local viewers might spot a familiar face or two.

The series will be shown on BBC One at 11am with episode five airing on Friday, May 12.

Throughout the documentary, crews meet the men and women who work round-the-clock on Britain’s longest road ensuring the traffic keeps moving and the public are kept safe.

Spanning across the 410-mile length of the A1 from London to Edinburgh, the series focuses on the work of the police, traffic officers and emergency response teams as they deal with some of the thousands of incidents which affect the road every year.

In each 45-minute episode, a range of compelling stories unfold through the teams in CCTV traffic control rooms which watch over the road 24/7.

From swans running wild on the carriageway to the collapse of live electricity cables forcing the closure of the road, the series captures the work of the teams tasked with tackling all kinds of emergencies and whose main mission is to get the traffic flowing again.