Panto performers to visit charity

Cast members of Little Red Riding Hood will visit children at the Ohana charity group in Ripon which supports families with special educational needs children on Saturday.

The aim is to give the youngsters some first-hand panto experience within an environment in which they feel comfortable.

Little Red Riding Hood, Rick the Circus Master, and the Juggling Clown will give the children a taster of the forthcoming Little Red Riding Hood Pantomime at Outwood Academy, which has performances scheduled between Wednesday 11 and Saturday 14 January.

After visiting the children, Rick the Circus Master (played by Jess Plunkett) and the Juggling Clown (Jake England) will hand out flyers in the Market Square to promote ticket sales along with Helena Tarren from the Panto’s senior chorus.

Jacqui Morrell who, beside being Assistant Producer is also Secretary to Ripon Charity Pantomime Group Committee said: “Whilst ticket sales set off to an amazing start, with 50 per cent of tickets sold within the first week of them going on sale to the public, there are tickets still available.

“We are encouraging people to hurry to get their tickets from Stuff 4 Offices whilst there are still some left so they can come along to watch this fun–filled family show with slapstick comedy, upbeat popular singalong music hits and lots of local talent. The show is sure to wipe away the post- Christmas blues. Oh yes it will!”

Ripon Charity Pantomime Group has entertained local people in Ripon since 1979 and Jacqui has been part of the team for the last 20 years taking responsibility for production work and prompting as well as taking responsibility for props with her husband Pete who helps with back stage crew work for these pantomimes and also other productions from the Phoenix Players and Ripon Amateur Operatic Society.

Ryan Stocks, producer and script writer said: “We are looking forward to putting on a really great production at our new panto venue of Outwood Academy so we can raise as much money as possible for local causes and put smiles on lots of faces.”

Tickets are on sale from Stuff 4 Offices 13 Fishergate, Ripon, HG4 1EA (opposite The Original Factory Shop) or phone 01765 608122.