Organisers promise fun-filled day for crowds at Weeton Show

The 71st Weeton Show promises another year of country pursuits as the organising committee make final preparations this week.

The annual country show has been hailed as ‘the focus of the community’ as dedicated volunteers get welcome to ready visitors on Sunday July 30.

With everything from church and school stands to food and crafts stalls, produce tents and bar tents, organisers aim to cater for everyone.

Vice Chairman of the committee, Paula Ware, said: “It is very much a local show. It’s the focus of the community really.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not particularly a country person. We do get quite a lot of people who are just here to enjoy the atmosphere of a country show.”

Since it was established in 1945, the show has been famous for hosting the Weeton Dog Race, which Ms Ware said was both ‘mayhem’ and ‘good fun’.

She said: “We have got lots of sheep classes and horses, a dog show, a dog race and all sorts of weird and wonderful things.

“The Weeton Dog Race has been run for many years. It’s kind of mayhem because you take your dog to one end of the ring and you have someone at the other side who calls it.

“You can have absolutely any dog so you have everything from a tiny Terrier to a huge Great Dane so that can be good fun, and of course they don’t always do what they’re told and they might go and investigate something else!”

As well as live music from the ‘Bad Dads Band’ the show promises show jumping, displays by working hound and Shetland ponies. The year’s chosen charity is Horticap.