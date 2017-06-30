The Boroughbridge Mayor’s column with Peter Phillips.

My week started with a meeting in Aldborough cemetery to instruct the Community Payback supervisor the work required as part of the council’s cemetery maintenance programme.

The bulk of the work entailed removing large overgrown bushes that covered several gravestones.

All the brash from the bushes will be stacked and then chipped.

I apologise as there may be some inconvenience while this work is being carried out.

For my part I offered to install a new water butt and stand that was very kindly paid for by a frequent visitor to the cemetery.

Two large trees in Boroughbridge cemetery will soon be felled as a safety precaution following a structural survey.

Planning permission has been granted and we are awaiting quotes.

Once again there will be some inconvenience to visitors while the work is undertaken.

On Wednesday afternoon I met with Clare Hutchinson from the High School to discuss on site the proposed future plans for the wetlands.

This area has suffered some neglect over the years and Clare is keen to rejuvenate it.

Clare hopes that the school will be successful in their grant applications to help improve access to all, carry out vital environmental management and create a decking area that will allow pupils to pond dip.

The area will be a vital resource for all the local schools. I offered my support and help and hope they can realise their plans.

For weeks now the council has been trying to remove an abandoned car from Wetherby road.

A long story that has a strange ending.

Because this car had been SORN by the registered keeper it was in the hands of the DVLA, so due processes had to be followed although very slowly I may add.

Last Thursday the DVLA must have paid the town a visit as the abounded car got clamped, along with three others.

So we wait to see what happens next!

I hope it is in the shape of a tow truck.

Our CCTV working group met for the first time last week to start work on our options for the future of our CCTV system in the town.

As they establish more facts they will formulate a consultation package to gain public opinion.

My Community Awards Scheme is gathering interest and I am putting the finishing touches to the information pack and the nomination forms which will be accessible from the council’s website.

More in my next diary.

On Friday Pauline and I, along with other civic leaders were invited to Queen Ethelburga’s for the Chapter House speech day.

Guest speaker Dame Kelly Homes, who also presented the prizes at the event, gave a truly inspirational speech.

She also allowed some of the pupils to wear her Olympic and Commonwealth games medals.

On Saturday we returned to hear Giles Brandreth give a very motivating and humorous speech to the Collegiate especially to those about to leave the school to follow their ambitions

Sunday we attended the Pateley Bridge Civic service and reception at Harefield Hall.

A lovely occasion to end a busy week.