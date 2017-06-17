The Borougbridge Mayor’s column with Peter Phillips

An interesting week to say the least. On Tuesday morning Pauline and I were invited to meet with a TV producer with regards to the possibility of her company featuring a TV challenge type programme in the town.

Doubtful if this will eventually come to anything but it was interesting. On Tuesday evening I chaired a full council meeting where we invited our community police officer to update us on their progress with anti-social behaviour in and around the town and the closure of the police station.

Some of those involved with the anti-social behaviour are now being dealt with, but still some work to do and they emphasised the importance of phoning in all incidents to 101.

On the police station issue the scheduled closure date is now August this year with our police transferred to Ripon.

The police did ask if there was any possibility of them being able to use part of the council office building as a part time outreach post when the closure takes place. The council later considered this request and decided it was worth discussing further as it could be beneficial to all concerned.

On Wednesday morning I had a meeting with Richard Kay Chairman of Rabbit Hill Business Park who have kindly offered sponsorship for my Community Award scheme that will be officially launched in July. I will keep you informed when the scheme is open for nominations.

I would love to hear from anyone else who would like to support this venture as this will be a great opportunity to show our appreciation to all those who volunteer in our community making it a better place to live and work.

The award scheme now has its own dedicated email address (bdca@btinternet.com ) if you would like to get in touch.

Following more recent flooding in the town and with some assistance and pressure from local residents we have managed to persuade Yorkshire Water to carry out a technical survey on the main outlet pipe that leads to the treatment works at Aldborough. So we will see what the report says when completed.

In the interests of public safety parents who drop off their children at Boroughbridge Primary School need to be aware that there will be alterations to the parking restrictions outside the school on York Road. These new restrictions can now, and will be, enforced, and please remember that it is an offence to block footpaths and driveways.

We heard from Cllr John Goss that Brighter Boroughbridge had received Silver Gilt award in the recent judging, they are now going for gold. Well done to you all.

Thursday and Friday saw the political election fever reach its climax. I guess we all got it wrong.

Interesting times ahead I think.

On Sunday afternoon Pauline and I attended a packed family fun day for all the players and families of the Boroughbridge’s junior football teams.

The kind invitation came from Collin Fenny and Chris Fahy who put in a tremendous amount of work along with many other dedicated volunteers.

With ever increasing numbers they are now on the lookout for at least two more coaches for girls and boys.

If you have skills to offer some or time to help the club they would love to hear from you. Collin or Chris can be contacted on bjfc2014@gmail.com. Pauline and I had a lovely afternoon and it was a pleasure to attend such a great community event.

Well done everyone.