Only days until Harrogate's new Everyman cinema opens

Harrogate's new Everyman cinema is less than seven days from launch - and it's set for a truly 'Fantastic' opening.

The five-screen, cosy and luxurious cinema will have a VIP launch on Thursday, September 8 when Captain Fantastic starring Viggo Mortensen will screen.

Also showing that night will be Nick Cave's behind the scenes film of his latest album One More Time With Feeling and Disney's The Jungle Book.

The official public launch is the next day, Friday, September 9 when the first movie to be screened in Harrogate's first new 'picture house' in nearly 50 years will be Captain Fantastic.

There will also screenings of Woody Allen's Cafe Society, a star-studded new comedy set in Hollywood's golden age, and the Nick Cave film.

The Everyman is a small but growing independent chain whose movie booking policy is eclectic and wide.

It's chief executive Crispin Lilly, who visited Harrogate to check the site recently, said: "We want to offer the best hospitality possible, with service of great food and drink straight to your comfy sofa seating.

"We can be a couple of pounds more expensive than multiplex offers, but think that we offer the best value in terms of the experience we deliver.

"Value is, of course, also about making sure that when you spend your evening with us it's an enjoyable and memorable one whatever film you choose.

“We’re not judgemental about films. We have great success with quality mainstream films like Star Wars and family films like the Secret Life of Pets.

“But having five screens of different sizes in Harrogate will allows us to show a breadth of movies and show quality independent films.”

Located in the former site of the now demolished Beales department store at the corner of Albert Street and Station Parade, as well as five separate screens with bespoke decor and seating, there will also be a restaurant and bar.

The Harrogate cinema will be the 19th Everyman nationwide and is expected to boast the latest Dolby Atmos audio technology.

Best known for ditching traditional cinema seat and popcorn in favour of comfy sofas and pizzas, the Everyman will be presenting a broad range of films from blockbusters to boutique offerings.