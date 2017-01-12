Six things you may not know about Friday 13th

On Friday, a third of Britons are expected to change their plans because it's Friday the 13th, the traditional day of bad luck.

This year, there are TWO Friday the 13ths, including January 13th.

Travelodge surveyed 2,500 British adults to seek their views on whether they believe certain numbers bring them good or bad luck.

Key findings revealed that half (50%) of British adults believe in the power of lucky numbers and will always use their personal lucky number to help them get ahead in life.

The research also showed that 65% of British adults believe having a lucky number brings them good fortune with the most popular number being seven.

Half of adults (52%) reported that their birth date is their most powerful lucky number and they will and use this number as much as they can in daily life to bring them good luck.

Customers will especially avoid staying in room 13 if they have an important date the next day, such as a job interview or wedding – as they feel the number will bring them bad luck.

Chinese customers staying at Travelodge hotels request not be placed on the fourth floor or in a room with the number four because in Mandarin the number four sounds too similar to the word death.

The most popular room number requested by Travelodge customers is the number seven followed by number: one, ten, elven and sixteen

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Our research shows that Britons certainly believe in the power of numbers and will use their lucky number to get ahead in life and avoid the number 13 at all costs. Across our network of 532 UK hotels we have a large number of regular business customers who always request the same room number.”

The research also revealed 68% of adults are so superstitious about Friday 13th that they cannot get through the day without some kind of gesture to bring them good luck. This includes: throwing salt over their shoulders, saying good morning to a magpie when it crosses their path and searching for a black cat so that it crosses their path with good luck.