North Yorkshire Police Commissioner offers support for Manchester terror victims

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Yorkshire has urged county residents affected by the Manchester terror attack to take advantage of support.

Julia Mulligan, the North Yorkshire PCC, has to urged people across the county affected by last night's attack (May 22), to call the Supporting Victims service.

Some 22 people, including children have died and 50 injured after a nail bomb was detonated at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

Mrs Mulligan said: “I’m devastated to hear about the horrific attack that targeted teenagers, children and their families in Manchester, it’s a shocking and senseless loss of life of people who were just out to enjoy themselves.

“I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to the victims and their families. If anyone has been caught up in the dreadful events in Manchester, please do get in touch with the Supporting Victims unit here in North Yorkshire. The team is trained to help and we have support services available.”

Keith Taylor, team leader for Supporting Victims, echoed the commissioners call for victims to take advantage of their services.

He said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific events that took place last night. We’re thinking about the families of those involved and are here to help. I would urge any North Yorkshire residents affected to please call us. We can offer both practical and emotional support.”

The Supporting Victims team can be contacted on by phone on 01609 643100, by email on help@supportingvictims.org or you can visit their website at www.SupportingVictims.org to find out more.

Armed police officers have been seen in Harrogate town centre patrolling close to the war memorial but North Yorkshire Police (NYP) have said the patrols are not linked to the terror attack.

A spokesperson for NYP said: "We have not deployed any additional firearms patrols in Harrogate, any officers seen there will have been part of our usual patrol deployments."

The police also said that there was "no intelligence to suggest that there has been any change in the level of threat to North Yorkshire".