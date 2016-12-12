North Yorkshire music festival unveils star line-up for 2017

The names unveiled so far for the family-run Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park near Topcliffe are the best to date - Kate Tempest, The Divine Comedy and Teenage Fanclub.

Alongside the critical acclaim she gained for her 2014 album release, Everybody Down – nominated for the 2014 Mercury Prize, Kate Temoest has also won the hearts of literary audiences, after receiving the Ted Hughes Award and being selected as one of the 2014 Next Generation Poets by the Poetry Society.

A master of orchestral pop and nothing short of a national treasure, Neil Hannon has been the only constant throughout the long history of the band that is The Divine Comedy.

The latest record from Neil's impressive discography is Foreverland which was released in September.

Teenage Fanclub.

Once dubbed by Kurt Cobain as “the best band in the world” and by Liam Gallagher as “the second best band in the world” – second, of course, only to Oasis in Liam’s head - veteran jangly guitar heroesTeenage Fanclub emerged during the early Britpop era and recently released their tenth album.

Named Here, it featured in most music magazines' albums of 2016.

As ever-growing audiences each year can testify, there is much more to Deer Shed Festival than great music with a whole host of literary events, science workshops and children's events.

Music-wise, this most relaxed and civilised of festivals also has fast-rising indie band Hooton Tennis Club on the bill plus folk singer John Smith and the Nigerian-influenced Ibibio Sound Machine.

On the back of Deer Shed Festival 7’s ‘At the Movies’ themed arena being crowned the most ‘Unique festival arena’ at the AIF’s 2016 Festival Congress Awards, this year’s event appears set to once again wow its happy campers with a star-studded line-up and the annual extra offerings of PG-rated comedy, authors, science, theatre and a carefully curated selection of renowned workshops.

Previous years' line-ups for an event which was set up by a local family seven years ago, have included Johnny Marr, Richard Hawley, Beth Orton, Anna Calvi, Steve Mason, Billy Bragg, Everything Everything and The Wedding Present.

As always with Deer Shed, there are lots of special deals available for audience members buying tickets for the 2017 event sonner rather than later.