North Bar to host poetry and improv music in Spirit of 67 day

One of Harrogate's leading craft beer bars is hosting a 1967-themed music, poetry and film event as part of an exciting day shortly.

Live rock music, 1960s artists, psychedelic lights shows, the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, beatnik poetry, even one of Britain’s leading improv keyboard players has joined the bill for Spirit of 67, a multi-media celebration the Summer of Love and The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s 50th anniversary.

Celebrating The Beatles' Sgt Pepper album.

The innovative Paul Taylor, whose most recent concert was at The Sage in Gateshead, will be travelling from Newcastle to perform a new atmospheric piece of keyboard music inspired by the event itself.

The accomplished Taylor, hailed as a “rare phenomenon” by International Piano Magazine, will premiere Eight-Hour Technicolour Dream in the upstairs space of Harrogate’s North Bar as part of Spirit of 67 on Saturday, July 22.

His exclusive appearance will follow a performance by beatnik legend Heath Common, the “West Yorkshire Jack Kerouac” who will give a new interpretation of The Beatles A Day in the Life with accompaniment by artist Patrick Wise, followed by a classic 1967 film show.

The North Bar event is the third port of call on the day for this magical mystery tour across Harrogate celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt Pepper and the Summer of Love which will run from 2pm to 10pm in sequence.

The fun will begin at 108 Fine Art gallery on Cold Bath Road with a ‘Happening’ before moving to a VIP talk and exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount and then ending with the unveiling of a giant public mural by artist Morgan Howell and a live rock gig by top Leeds band The Strawberries with light show at The Factory (Poliform North) near Station Bridge.

The four events will each commence with different specially-commissioned new versions of A Day in the Life, a classic moment from The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album.

The performers in order on the day will be:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra string quartet with Dan Webster of indie band The Birdman Rallies.

Top Big Beat DJ Rory Hoy.

Keyboardist Paul Taylor.

Liverpool-based Singer-songwriter Nick Ellis whose debut album on Mellowtone Records, Daylight Ghosts received rave reviews last year.

Spirit of 67 is presented by RedHouse Originals, Charm, 108 Fine Art and Poliform North.

A limited number of tickets are available at Harrogate Theatre box office.