Nominations open for Young Achievers titles

Nominations for the 25th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards have opened with an appeal from the Chairman for entries from across the region to mark the event’s silver anniversary.

The Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, mark the achievements of outstanding young people aged under 35.

Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: “This is a special year for the Awards and it would be wonderful to see even more nominations from right across Yorkshire. We believe Yorkshire produces some great talent and that our young people have the grit and determination to success, whatever the challenges they face and we want to hear about them.”

The Awards are organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation and have raised more than £1.2 million to support young people in Yorkshire, with grants made to both individuals and organisations supporting them, including sportspeople, those involved in the arts and disabled youngsters.

The 2017 Awards were launched at a reception for sponsors and supporters at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate, sponsored by the Provenance Inns and Hotels Group. On hand to meet guests were the 2016 Youngster of the Year, actress Lucy Sherman, and grant recipient Jessica Mayho, a hammer thrower who is training to reach the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Anyone can nominate a potential winner and the closing date for entries is Friday September 15. The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards dinner on Thursday November 23 at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion.

There are eight categories: Personality of the Year, Youngster of the Year, Unsung Hero, Achievement in the Arts, Achievement in Education, Achievement in Management and Enterprise, Achievement in Sport, Special Award. Nominate at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk or phone 01423 530630.