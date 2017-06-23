Nidderdale shone when it hosted Yorkshire 100km walk

Nidderdale shone in all its glory last weekend when it hosted the Yorkshire 100 kilometre walk.

The 63 mile walk was based at Darley Memorial Hall, and nearly 200 intrepid adventurers from all over the country convened on Darley to start their momentous journey on behalf of Blind Veterans UK and Guide Dogs.

Starting at 9am, the route took them from Darley to Brimham Rocks, Ripley, Arkendale, Knaresborough, Pannal, Norwood and Hampsthwaite, before arriving back at Darley.

The first person to complete the course, Michael Cook, was back at the event HQ after just 16 hours 39 minutes and 37 seconds at an average speed of just over 6 kms. per hour. In contrast, the last to finish, exhausted but jubilant, did not arrive back in Darley until 3.20pm, over 30 hours after she set off.

In total, well over two thirds of those who set off completed the course.

Next year’s event is already being planned and takes place on 23 and 24 June 2018.

The exact route is still to be decided, but after the success of this year’s event, a return to Darley and Nidderdale is highly likely. Further details of the event, and the chance to enter or help with the volunteering next year, can be found at www.blindveterans.org.uk/100k