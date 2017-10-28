Nidderdale has to be seen to be believed so come along now

Tell us a bit about yourself

Pateley Born and Bred third generation butcher as proud as punch to be a part of this great community I feel blessed to be raising my family in Nidderdale.

Describe a typical day for you.

Up with the lark and raring to feed the masses. We have a showcase counter on display all day which is my pride and joy. I spend the day creating fantastic new innovative meal solutions for our valued customers

What would be your perfect day out?

A day out with the lads at Headingley watching the cricket, bright sunshine and a few cheeky cold ones to ease the day.

What’s your favourite part of the dale?

The view I meet every morning when I come over ‘Two Stoops looking over Pateley and the surrounding Dale. Even after all these years it’s still makes my hair stand on end.

Which is your favourite Nidderdale business?

To be honest buying a gift for the wife from Love Heart Interiors gets me in the good books. I get the pleasure of Lynne’s excellent service, it tick all the boxes for me.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in Nidderdale?

The growth of the town and community itself astounds me from housing to businesses it’s just got bigger and better.

What makes Nidderdale so special?

It’s a thriving little community which just keep growing and growing.

Summer and winter have completely different aspects to offer locals and visitors. Even after all these years it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

What would you say to recommend Nidderdale?

Come and sample it for yourself it has to be seen to be believed. Pateley and Nidderdale offer everything you could possibly need for the day or for a break.It’s God’s back garden and his here to be shared.

If there’s one thing you could change what would it be?

There’s not much that needs changing to be fair but if anything I’d love to have a carpark at the top of the high street near our business. It would save our customers legs walking up the street.