New venue for young musicians competition

Calling all young musicians! The search for the Ripon Young Musicians of the Year 2017 is now under way – with a new venue at St John’s Church, Sharow.

Ripon Young Musicians of the Year aims to encourage the musical talent of young people who live, are at school or have private music lessons within 15 miles of the centre of Ripon.

The 2017 competition takes place on Friday, November 10 and throughout Saturday, November 11, and all young players and singers are encouraged to put in their entries now; the closing date is Friday, October 20.

Ripon Young Musicians of the Year has seven classes that offer an opportunity for players and singers at any level, from beginners to highly-accomplished musicians, to perform to an appreciative audience. The classes include a popular ‘Two Skills’ class, where competitors can show their abilities on two instruments, or on instrument and voice, and an ensemble class of groups of from two to ten musicians.

Full information and entry forms are available at www.rymy.co.uk.

Everyone who enters the competition is given a certificate, and winners receive cash prizes, as well as cups and medals. From the winners, a number of competitors will be chosen to compete in the national Rotary Young Musician competition.

The new venue, St John’s Church in Sharow, will also host a concert of winners the Saturday evening after the competition – 11 November – starting at 7.30pm. The concert will also include the local string group ‘Fiddlefingers’.

This year’s adjudicator is Leeds-based Margaret Smith. She studied piano with Dame Fanny Waterman, then violin and piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London. For 19 years Director of Music at one of Yorkshire’s most prestigious girls’ schools, she has a wide experience of all levels of instrumental, choral and vocal music, and is an adjudicator for The British and International Federation of Festivals.