New Superfast broadband speed

Nigel Adams MP recently met with Susan Hargadon of Superfast North Yorkshire to review progress of the broadband upgrade across the constituency.

It was confirmed that the Newton Kyme upgrade has just been completed and the village can now benefit from the “Superfast North Yorkshire” broadband. Internet users in these villages will now be able to get speeds over 40Mbps with others living close to the new cabinet able to get speeds from 50Mbps to 80Mbps.

Susan Hargadon of Superfast North Yorkshire said: “This network upgrade is a major benefit to the villages. The upgrade means that many people in the villages will be able to upgrade from speeds as low as 1 Mbps to well over 40Mbps.

“All they have to do is contact their service provider to check availability and place an order to have their line upgraded.”

The upgrade of the villages is part of a rolling project to upgrade broadband access across the whole of North Yorkshire.

The project started in 2013 when virtually no properties could get speeds of 10mbps. The upgrade of the villages has been part of a project managed by North Yorkshire County Council through their “Superfast North Yorkshire” project with BT as their main contractor delivering the network.

Although the network upgrade was carried out by BT the network is available to all service providers. The project was funded by Central Government, North Yorkshire County Council and EU Regional development aid with a further contribution from BT.

Speeds of 10 Mbps or more are now available to about 90 per cent of properties across North Yorkshire with most of them being able to get 40Mbps or more.

The MP for Selby and Ainsty said: “This Government made a manifesto pledge in 2015 to spend £790 Million in order to deliver a UK wide broadband upgrade.

“North Yorkshire is more rural than most counties but I am pleased that we have already reached 90 per cent availability.

“I have followed the progress of the project very closely and have supported it at each stage when additional funding was required to extend coverage.”

The current phase of the project runs until June 2017.