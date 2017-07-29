New shell pavilions launched at Newby Hall

Visitors to historic Newby Hall near Ripon this summer can enjoy a spectacular new garden feature.

Newby Hall has installed two new pavilions decorated entirely with sea shells which have been painstakingly created in its restored award-winning garden.

Located at the end of the Hall’s famous 172m long double herbaceous borders on the banks of the River Ure, the pavilions have been designed to provide a calm place in which visitors can sit and linger to enjoy the views of both the garden and the river.

Conceived by Newby Hall’s curator Lucinda Compton and architect Christopher Smallwood, the exterior of the stone and brick pavilions reflect the 17th Century Christopher Wren Grade 1 listed house.

The pavilions were constructed by the Newby Hall building team using locally sourced materials - some recycled from the estate including sandstone and are finished with lead finials depicting beacons with gilded flames, the Compton crest.

The intricate shell interiors were designed by Lucinda who took inspiration from the formality and elegance of the 18th Century Robert Adam interiors of Newby Hall. The pink, white, lilac and silver shells echo the new colour scheme of the herbaceous borders, completely replanted in 2015.

Lucinda said: “I wanted the pavilions to mirror the designs used in Adam’s work as seen in the house – figure of eight borders, roundels, ovals, demi-lunes, swags and scrolls. Now the pavilions are finished, they are a peaceful place to just sit quietly and reflect.”