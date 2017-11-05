New park and ride at Ripon festive fair

Ripon Cathedral’s Christmas Fair is returning once again and this year there will be a new park and ride service.

The annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair, which takes place on Saturday 25 November, will offer a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food.

A Park and Ride Service shall run this year from Wolseley UK car park on the Boroughbridge Road. Buses will run to and from the Wolseley Car Park and the Cathedral frequently throughout the day. Parking is free but we would ask visitors using this service for a donation to be given.

Margaret Hammond, Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign Manager said “We are very grateful to Wolseley of Ripon for working with the Cathedral. Parking can be difficult in Ripon, particularly during the Christmas Fair and we hope by providing this Park and Ride service, we will encourage more visitors to the Christmas Fair.”

Hot turkey Sandwiches and mulled wine will be served throughout the day and visitors will be entertained with seasonal music from a number of local Choirs and musicians.

The fair will be open from 9.30am, and close at 4.30pm. Entry is £3 per person, entry for children is free. For details please visit the website www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/christmasfair