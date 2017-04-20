New location for Masterchef runner-up's restaurant at Harrogate hotel

One of Harrogate’s leading modern restaurants is to relocate as part of a dazzling £9.5 million development.

Renowned for its kitchen garden cuisine, Horto Restaurant is not only moving to a new spot at Rudding Park luxury hotel’s new spa which opens in May, it will also open for dinner seven days a week for the first time.

Under head chef, Murray Wilson, Horto previously built up a formidable and award-winning reputation as a pop-up at Rudding with an imaginative approach to contemporary fine dining.

A Masterchef runner-up, Murray has worked for Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s, as well as Norse in Harrogate and The Yorke Arms in Ramsgill.

With a menu dictated by nature, the skill of the gardener and the flair of the chef, the Horto dining experience offers an a la carte menu and tasting menu which changes on a regular basis.

Bookings are being taken from this Saturday, April 22.