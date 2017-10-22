New friendships forged at nursing home

Youngsters at Roecliffe Primary School are forging links with older residents.

Year 3/4 class pupils have been assigned a penpal at Brighterkind Nursing home in Boroughbridge and write letters but also go to see the residents every two weeks.

“They take part in other fun activities with them such as garden parties, playing musical instruments and making them gifts,” said teacher Hannah Clarke.

“The residents and children love it. We are very proud of it all.”