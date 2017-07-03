New covers help club keep wicket in shape

Bishop Monkton Cricket Club has pitch covers for the 2017 season thanks to housebuilder Kebbell Homes.

The luxury homebuilder is currently constructing a dozen new family homes opposite the club’s grounds on Knaresborough Road.

Having not had covers previously, the club now has three brand new ones that will help keep the wicket in good shape throughout the season and protect against the elements.

Bishop Monkton Cricket Club plays in the Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League Division Three and also hosts a number of representative events throughout each season.

David Way, Treasurer for the club said: “We are so pleased with the covers, which are really an essential item for any club.

“Now we are better able to look after the wicket and our players and visitors have all been very impressed with the standard of our wicket and the covers. The covers have also helped our groundsman in preparing the wicket for games.”

Linda Tillisch, Northern Sales Manager for Kebbell added: “We’ve been working alongside the community here in Bishop Monkton for a number of years before commencing construction recently. Therefore it was only natural to want to support the club in this way.

“We hope the smart new covers have bolstered the team and we wish them all the very best of luck in the remainder of the 2017 season cricket club league.”