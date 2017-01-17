New community fundraiser joins Ripon

A new Marie Curie Community Fundraiser has been appointed, and has already met with a number of organisations in our city, including the Ripon Fundraising Group, who have raised over £26,000 since they started in 2011.

Gemma Hewitt said: "I am privileged to join Marie Curie and I am looking forward to working with the team of dedicated volunteers. One of my key priorities is to increase local awareness of the charity and to recruit more volunteers throughout North Yorkshire."

Our new fundraiser!

Gemma's role across North Yorkshire will involve developing fundraising relationships in the community and supporting a network of groups and volunteers in their quest to raise vital funds for the charity.

She will also be responsible for managing annual campaigns and collections, including the Great Daffodil Appeal and the Blooming Great Tea Party, promoting major events and raising awareness of Marie Curie locally.

The Ripon Fundraising Group supported Marie Curie's house to house collection at the end of last year, and would like to thank local residents for their generosity.

The group are also looking for new members.

Gemma has worked in the charity sector for over five years, helping to fundraise for a range of organisations. Gemma has also volunteered her own time and organised her own charity music events, and masquerade ball raising over £20,000.

Liz Howlett, Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to have Gemma join our Marie Curie Community Fundraising Team here in Yorkshire.

"She brings with her a wealth of professional and personal fundraising experience and boundless energy and enthusiasm.

"Gemma has already been extremely busy out and about introducing herself to our wonderful Marie Curie volunteers and supporters across the area but I know she is looking forward to having the chance to meet even more people in the weeks ahead.

"Gemma is here to help and support the local community in raising funds for our Marie Curie Nurses, I know she is extremely excited about raising awareness of the work of the charity locally, inspiring people to get involved and growing our volunteer network in the area. Welcome to the team Gemma."

To find out about volunteering opportunities with the charity, contact Gemma on 07525392985 or call 01904 755260.