New Chief Executive revealed for hospice

A new Chief Executive has been named for Martin House Hospice.

Days after it was announced that Angela Monahan had stepped down after four years in the role at the Boston Spa-based facility for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, Martin Warhurst has been announced as her successor.

The 43-year-old, who has a background in finance and social housing through his role as Managing Director for Cestria Community housing and board member of Leeds Federated, will take up the role in July.

He told the News: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the excellent team at Martin House, contributing to making a real difference to the lives of children and their families.

“I am really looking forward to getting started and building on the many strengths of this fantastic organisation, strengths that Angela has played a critical role in creating and nurturing.”

During her time at Martin House Angela Monahan was praised for introducing a new strategic vision, shaping the future of its services, and working to establish the hospice as a regional centre of excellence.

She also oversaw projects including the redevelopment of a fully-accessible children’s play area, and the creation of the Den – a state-of-the-art entertainment hub at Martin House’s teenage unit Whitby Lodge, and has represented the hospice at countless committees and networks.

Angela was instrumental in launching the Martin House Research Centre in January this year, in conjunction with the University of York, which aims to lead research on the management, care and support of children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead Martin House for the last nearly four years.

“I have learned and gained a great deal from my time here and am so grateful for having had the chance to work alongside such committed, compassionate people and to contribute to something so important and so valued.

“Thank you all for the support, challenge and encouragement you have given me. Martin House will always occupy a very special place in my heart and I feel honoured to have been part of such a highly regarded and much-loved organisation.”

Martin House provides family-led care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses across West, North and East Yorkshire, both at its Boston Spa hospice and across the community.

Year it supports over 420 children and their relatives, plus 150 bereaved families.

It costs in excess of £6million a year to provide the care, the majority of which comes from donations.

Chairman of trustees Will Lifford said of Angela: “We have been very fortunate to have had Angela’s leadership and vision guiding Martin House.

“Everything she has done has been for the benefit of children and young people, and in line with the vision, values and mission of Martin House.

“We wish her every happiness for the future, and we look forward to welcoming Martin Warhurst to the role in July.”