New charity shop is first of its kind in Masham

A charity which provides hospice care to people in their own homes has just recently opened its fifth charity shop.

The Herriot Hospice Homecare charity shop is the first of its kind in the popular North Yorkshire market town of Masham.

Situated at 2 Silver Street, it was opened this week by two of Herriot’s longest-serving volunteers and former Trustees, Janet Newey and Joan Howarth, both of whom live in Masham.

Janet said: “Joan and I first started volunteering over 20 years ago and we are both very proud to have been part of a fantastic local charity that does so much to help people with terminal illness, as well as supporting their families.

“The first Herriot charity shop only opened in 2013, so it’s great that we are now already celebrating the opening of our fifth store.

“This is Masham’s first charity shop and as residents, we know it will receive tremendous support from the community.”

Kathryn Harrison, Herriot’s Head of Retail, said: “As a charity, we need to raise £1 million every year to continue providing our services to local families, and our shops account for a third of this income.

“Herriot has a massive amount of support in the area, so Masham was the logical choice for our fifth shop.

“Our other shops, in Northallerton, Bedale, Stokesley and Thirsk, are renowned for the wide range of quality goods on offer.

“Masham will be no different and there will always be lots of fabulous fashion and unique homewares, many new or nearly new, available for people to buy.”

People who would like to donate items can take them into any of Herriot stores, or if they have bulky items they can contact the head office on 01609 777413 and arrange for them to be picked up free of charge in the local area.

Volunteers for all five stores are always welcome and anyone interested in helping, even for a few hours, can call the same number to enquire.