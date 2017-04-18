New bars queuing up to open in Harrogate!

It's all happening - once again - in a Harrogate bar scene which has exploded with newcomers over the past two years or so.

Brand new high concept bar The Foundry Project is set to open soon in Harrogate.

The wraps will be coming off - The Foundry Project bar will shortly open in Harrogate.

The town's only micro-pub The Little Alehouse has just reopened after a minor refurb.

There are even rumours - unconfirmed - that one of the town's best Italian deli-cafe-restaurants Stuzzi is going to add to its Kings Road eaterie with a bar of its own at a separate location.

As for The Foundry Project, its set to open to the public on Friday, April 28.

It describes itself as "a new craft coffee and cocktail concept" and an "all-day hangout for discerning drinkers, set to revitalise Harrogate’s cocktail scene."

Providing casual and comfortable surroundings and a creative interior that draws inspiration from the bar’s industrial name, Foundry Project will be based in The Ginnel off Harrogate's Parliament Street next to Major Tom's Social bar.

Drawing inspiration from London’s bustling independent cocktail and coffee shop culture, Foundry Project’s focus will be on offering high-quality food and craft drinks served up in a relaxed and informal atmosphere both day and night.

Its opening times will be Sunday-Wednesday, 9am till 11pm and Thursday-Saturday, 9am till 12.30am. Alcohol will be available from 10am.

If the rumours are correct and Stuzzi is opening its own bar, that, too, is set to be on The Ginnel next door to Foundry Project in fact.

As for The Little Alehouse, Harrogate’s smallest independent bar and first ‘micro pub’ has reopened after a minor refurb to discover it's won CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2017 award for Harrogate and Ripon.

It’s also hosting the first-ever Women On Tap Beer Festival from May 19-21.

Finally, popular pioneering pub The Old Bell Tavern has also undergone a refurb recently.